Habits that reduce dementia risk even among those at highest genetic risk

People who have genetic markers that predispose to the development of Alzheimer’s disease can delay the onset of symptoms through seven actions. This is the conclusion of a study published last week by the journal neurology, of the American Academy of Neurology. The seven attitudes are: active brain and body, healthy eating, current body weight, not smoking, optimal control of blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose.

We already knew that the seven habits reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease, but the current study shows us that this is true even for those with the highest risk genetic profile. The study was conducted in the US involving nearly 9,000 people over the age of 54 who were followed for up to 30 years.

The group of volunteers with the highest genetic risk was those who had at least one copy of the APOE e4 gene variant, which is associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease (can increase risk by up to 12 times). Those with European ancestry had the e4 variant in 27.9% of cases, and this occurred in 40.4% of African descendants. The group considered low risk was the one with the e2 variant, which is associated with a lower risk of the disease (at least 40% risk reduction).

For European descent, the risk of dementia was up to 43% lower among those who scored highest on a scale of the seven habits described above, regardless of genetic profile. For African descendants with a good habit score, the disease risk reduction was a maximum of 17%.

As we still don’t have treatments that modify the natural course of Alzheimer’s disease, changes in lifestyle are precious tools for disease prevention. And that’s what the present showed us.

*Dr. Ricardo Teixeira is a neurologist and clinical director of the Instituto do Cérebro de Brasília.