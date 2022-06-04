Heads up! In Portugal: isolation and sexual abstinence for those infected with monkeypox

During this week, the Portuguese health authorities issued guidelines that must be followed by people who have contracted the so-called Human Infection by the VMPX Virus (monkey pox), with around 100 infected in that country so far. These guidelines are similar to those already issued in other European Union countries, where close to 500 infected people have already been detected.

Among the main risks of infection are factors where people come into direct contact with others who have lesions on the skin or mucous membranes, with body fluids from a suspected, probable or confirmed case, such as blood, urine, feces, vomit, sputum, etc. ..

According to the General Directorate of Health, in Portugal, transmission between people occurs through direct contact with an infected person, or through contact with objects contaminated by the same, or through direct contact with the lesions caused by the disease without proper protection. In this sense, according to news published this week in the Portuguese newspaper “Público”, in suspected or confirmed cases, the hygiene of surfaces and objects that have been used by the possible infected should be guaranteed, and they should be avoided as much as possible that they share spaces. with other people, or who have contact with pets.

The Portuguese authorities, as well as the rest of the European Union, indicate that confirmed cases should be in total physical isolation between two to four weeks after the skin rashes (until the crusts fall off), the deprivation of close contacts, the maintenance of sexual abstinence and not sharing clothes or objects.

Other guidelines are that people who have suspected or confirmed cases of VMPX should not donate blood, cells, tissues, organs, breast milk or semen. Although not deadly, this new form of disease should not be overlooked as it brings with it countless social, economic, psychological and health damages for infected people.

Given the great mobility that exists between Brazil and Europe, especially with Portugal, it would not be unreasonable for Brazilian health authorities to start moving forward with the aim of deepening information with their partners on how to acquire third-generation vaccines against VMPX, if there is an explosion of cases in our country. Insurance died of old age.

The author is a professional journalist / correspondent for Europe by the GNS Press Association / EUCJ – European Chamber of Journalists / European News Agency) – MTB 66181/SP.

This column is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect São Carlos Agora’s opinion on the matter.

Read too

Latest news