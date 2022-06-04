Health authorizes 4th dose of vaccine for people over 50 years old

The Ministry of Health authorized this Saturday (4) the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 for people over 50 and health workers of all ages. The measure was anticipated two days ago by Minister Marcelo Queiroga, but now it becomes official.

In practice, those who took their first booster dose more than four months ago can receive a new dose starting today.

In a technical note, the Ministry of Health says that the vaccines from Pfizer, Janssen and AstraZeneca can be applied, regardless of the doses applied previously.

Research carried out by the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, commissioned by the Ministry of Health, showed that the heterologous combination for the booster dose, that is, of different vaccines, is more effective. The results also showed that the booster dose can increase the production of antibodies against covid-19 by up to 100 times.

Excerpt from a note published by the Ministry of Health

The folder says that it made the decision considering the “need to reinforce the immunization of the age group and of workers who are on the front line of health services, with a greater risk of contamination”.

Until then, the second booster dose against covid-19 was only authorized for people aged 60 and over, in addition to immunosuppressed people.

The expansion of the target audience for the fourth dose takes place at a time when Brazil is facing, after flexibilities, an increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations for covid-19 and while states and municipalities return to, at least, recommend the use of masks indoors.

The number of deaths has not had the same increase and for 12 days the moving average of deaths has been stable. Published studies point out that the vaccines used in Brazil increase protection against covid-19 even among people who have already had the disease, especially preventing the occurrence of deaths.

Until yesterday, 77.4% of the Brazilian population was immunized with two doses or a single dose of the vaccine against covid-19, according to data compiled by the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL is part.

Almost 93 million Brazilians have already taken at least one booster dose against the new coronavirus, and 3.7 million have taken the second booster dose, according to data from the consortium.