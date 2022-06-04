Health posts in Fortaleza adopt campaign to combat polio

A campaign by the global network of community leaders Rotary International encourages vaccination against infantile paralysis in Fortaleza. The Week to Combat Polio, a partnership with the Municipal Health Department (SMS), runs until next Friday, 3rd. All 116 health posts in the capital participate in the campaign.

Made available by the Unified Health System (SUS), the vaccine for babies aged 2, 4 and 6 months has the virus inactivated. Booster doses are given as drops orally, between 15 and 18 months and between 4 and 5 years. During the campaign it is possible to renew the children’s vaccination card. The action also has the support of municipal and state agencies.

According to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the concern with polio is due to the low numbers of vaccinated people in Brazil. The agency highlights that the country has not met the vaccination target against infantile paralysis since 2015. The necessary level for the population to be considered protected against the disease is 95%.

Data from the National Immunization Program Information System (SI-PNI) show that in 2021 the vaccination schedule with the three initial doses of the vaccine was at 67%. The coverage with the booster dose is 52%. In the Northeast region, the scenario is worsened with a percentage of 44% for complete immunization.

The president of the Association of Presidents, Secretaries and Treasurer of Rotary International Clubs in Fortaleza, David Aguiar Araújo, commented on the measures that Rotary has been taking in the Capital. “While there are cases only in Asian countries at the moment, these people can travel and thus infect other individuals”, commented David. According to Fiocruz, the wild virus remains endemic in only two places in the world: Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), if poliomyelitis is not completely eradicated, it is possible that it will result in up to 200,000 new cases each year, within 10 years, worldwide. “As long as there is an infected child, children in all countries are at risk of contracting poliomyelitis”, argues the institution in a note.

Polio in Brazil

The first case of infantile paralysis in Brazil was recorded in the 19th century. The disease caused an epidemic in the country and in other parts of the world. In the 1950s, two vaccines were developed, one with the inactivated virus, developed by the American Jonas Salk, and another in drops, bringing the attenuated virus, by the Polish Albert Sabin.

The intensification of vaccination campaigns in Brazil began in 1961 with the adoption of the vaccine in drops, Sabin. At the same time, the poliomyelitis virus diagnostic test was introduced. The eradication of the disease took place in 1994, after the combat measures were highly widespread in the population.

Transmission and Symptoms

Infantile paralysis can be transmitted through saliva, direct contact with contaminated feces, or through water and food contaminated by these feces. Thus, places with no sanitation, poor housing conditions and poor personal hygiene are more susceptible to the disease. The polio virus multiplies primarily in the places where it is lodged in the body, such as the mouth, throat and intestines.

In most cases, those infected manifest few or no symptoms, presenting a flu-like picture. However, the poliovirus, through the bloodstream, can reach the nervous system, causing severe symptoms such as permanent acute flaccid paralysis, respiratory failure and, in extreme cases, death. Children under 5 years of age are more likely to develop the disease seriously.

(Collaborated with Leonardo Maia/O POVO)

