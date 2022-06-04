Health warns population to care for snakebite

SNAKE BITE | 03/06/2022 11h 38min



The Health Department of Lucas do Rio Verde warns the population about being careful with snake bites, which produce venom, and which can be fatal.

In these cases, antivenom is the drug used to treat venomous snake bites.

In the Teles Pires Microregion, in Mato Grosso, the antivenoms are distributed by the Cold Network of the Sinop Regional Health Office, which analyzes the stock and distributes it to the municipalities of the Teles Pires region, including Lucas do Rio Verde.

This stock can be sent to all municipalities in the region or centralized in regional hospitals.

In Lucas do Rio Verdethe Vaccine Center is the one who receives the stocks of antivenom and then delivers them to Hospital São Lucas, which stores and administers the serum to the patient, according to need and type of bite.

The quantity to be distributed to the municipalities is defined by the Mato Grosso State Health Department (SES-MT), according to the Ministry of Health criteria, which is not according to stock capacity, but to state demand, not being possible the purchase of antivenom by the city hall.

In the absence of stock in Lucas do Rio Verde, the antivenom will be available in regional hospitals for use strategy. According to the coordinator of Health Surveillance, Claudia Engelmann, the reference of Lucas do Rio Verde it is the Hospital Regional de Sorriso, where the patient is referred for assistance.

The antivenom serum

Antivenom (antivenom) serum is a substance used to treat people who have had venom injected into their bodies through an animal’s bite or sting. When this happens, the saline is given, usually through a vein or, less often, through a muscle.

The Antivenom Serum works to neutralize the poison that is in the patient’s body, reducing its effects and preventing further damage. However, it cannot do anything to change the damage that has already been done.

What to do in case of accidents with venomous animals

Some practices, commonly known as correct, may not help the victim.

Wash the sting site thoroughly, preferably with soap and water;

Prevent the victim from moving as much as possible so as not to favor the absorption of the poison, if possible, keep the victim lying down;

If the bite occurred in the leg or arm, keep the limbs elevated to stimulate circulation;

Check if the place where the accident occurred is safe and try to identify the venomous animal, if possible take it to the health post, even dead, to facilitate the diagnosis.

guidelines

It is worth noting that preventive measures prevent many accidents. Some important tips are:

– Keep the yard, garden and barns always clean;

– Do not accumulate garbage and debris, especially around the residence;

– Seal cracks and holes in walls, floors, ceilings and baseboards;

– Avoid planting vines and banana trees near the residence;

– When carrying out rural activities, gardening and cleaning the warehouse or barns, always wear long-sleeved clothes, leather scraping gloves and high boots;

– Inspect clothes and shoes before use;

– In case of camping, before settling in, inspect the place well and avoid dense vegetation.

