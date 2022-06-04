Hepatologist warns of liver damage caused by tea consumption

Photo: Maylla Nunes/Acorda Cidade

The hepatologist Karina Maia, participated in the Sala do Povo framework of the Acorda Cidade Program yesterday morning and, among several subjects addressed on liver health, spoke about the main diseases that affect this organ and habits that can interfere with its proper functioning.

She explained about the types of hepatitis, among them, toxic hepatitis which is mainly caused by agents that attack the liver such as medicines, supplements, protein supplements, teas and herbs.

Karina Maia called attention to the use of slimming drugs, especially those that are consumed without a doctor’s prescription and make combinations of various herbs or substances. The use of various types of teas, according to her, can bring several risks to people’s health.

“Because the individual uses several drugs, several drugs at the same time. When we say drugs, we are not referring to drugs prescribed by doctors. So are individuals who use several teas at the same time and herbal kit. It is already known that several of these are pathological and so there is already scientific proof that horsetail, hibiscus, cascara sagrada, espinheira santa, comfrey, green tea, specifically in capsules, are more concentrated. All of these agents can cause liver damage.”

The doctor also commented that there are still many cases of liver damage caused by the use of alcohol, but currently the great villains are teas and slimming combos.

She pointed out that liver reactions depend a lot on each person and each organism. There may be cases of people who consume the herbs and have no harm, as well as those who consume and acquire diseases. The ideal, however, is always to follow the instructions of a doctor.

“It depends on the individual’s genetics, it depends on individual susceptibility. So there will be individuals who will consume these teas and will not have any disease, and there will be individuals who will consume even a small dose and that is already enough to cause liver damage,” he concluded.

