How does an odor blocker work?

One of the biggest taboos these days is pooping outside. For many people, this is a major embarrassment. One of the reasons is that number 2 leaves odors that deliver on time who did what in the bathroom.

But there are solutions for this. One of them is through the use of odor blockers, such as FreeCô. This device is the end of the bad smell and doesn’t leave anyone who tries it anymore. But after all, how does this hygiene product work?

Using the bathroom outside the house can be a nightmare for some people.Source: Shutterstock

Regulated intestine is synonymous with health

Regular bowel movement is one of the best signs of good health the body can give us.

Also, putting off going to the bathroom can have unpleasant consequences. When we hold it for a long time, the stool backs up a little in our intestines and hangover a lot. Then, at nature’s next call, they can cause fissures and hemorrhoids.

But unfortunately, there are a lot of taboos around poop that prevent some people from doing number 2 outside.

To get around the problem, there are several strategies and using an odor blocker can be the first step for many people to become more comfortable in these situations. Devices like the FreeCô prevent the bad smell of the toilet from spreading through the environment.

How does FreeCo work?

FreeCô is based on a simple scientific principle: the immiscibility between water and oil. This means that these two substances do not normally mix at all.

The odorizer works from its essential oils, substances produced by plants, which when sprayed in the toilet water create a very thin film. But don’t be fooled by the thickness, it’s more than capable of keeping the stink molecules trapped.

Thus, this new generation of deodorants has an essential difference from the old ones. They don’t mix bad smells with pleasant fragrances, creating that weird odor that immediately betrays the activity that was done. On the contrary, unwanted aromas are actually blocked.

FreeCô Blocker prevents the smell of the number 2 from spreading through the bathroomSource: FreeCô

This is also why FreeCô works when it is applied before the service. And to avoid the embarrassment when doing the number two outside the house, just 5 sprays directly into the toilet water before use.

After used, just flush the oils and only the pleasant smell of the product’s fragrance will be left in the reserve. Another positive aspect of blockers like FreeCô is that it uses natural products that do not harm the environment.

Benefits of odor blockers with essential oils

As a bonus, essential oils have a pleasant smell. Used since antiquity in the production of perfumes, nowadays these materials are applied in the most diverse cleaning and personal hygiene items.

Taking advantage of this special feature of the material, the blockers can have different formulations, giving the customer the option to choose the one he likes the most. FreeCô has four of them.

The original version is made from lemongrass essence, the first used by the company. Later, products from the Lavender, Spices, Chamomile lines were created and, to help children keep the bathroom scented, Tutti-Frutti.

FreeCô has a line of odor blockers with various aromasSource: FreeCô

In addition, sometimes the company prepares special editions. In May, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Awareness Month, the limited Violet version was launched to support #sigaempause.

The packaging is also designed to be very practical. Sold in volumes of 60 mL, the bottles fit in any bag or backpack, and are ideal for keeping in the bathroom at home, whether for personal use or to receive guests.

The gut should also have a place on the list of priorities for anyone who cares about their own health. Unfortunately, all the taboos surrounding the use of the bathroom when doing number two make it impossible for many people to calmly respond to the call of nature.

For this reason, creative solutions such as FreeCô blockers have their turn. Able to really prevent the bad smell from spreading in the environment, they help those more shy to keep their eyes on the throne up to date and end the shame of pooping outside the house.

