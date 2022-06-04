How to get old and keep your mind active – Health

A historic building can go into decay through the action of time. Or else go through a process of maintenance and revitalization that will allow you to better deal with the inevitable aging. It is with this image that the neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta open your new book, sharp mind, which is being launched in Brazil (Editora Sextante). The doctor has won awards such as Peabody and Emmy for his performance on TV: he is a medical correspondent for the American news channel CNN.

The aim of the book is to show that it is possible to maintain an active brain at any age: just constantly reinforce its foundations. As? Throughout the work, he suggests some possible paths, dispelling myths about aging.

It’s never late

At a certain point, the brain can no longer learn new things? Nonsense, says Gupta. “The combination of memory with the ability to generate new neurons means that we continue to change the brain’s information, learning capacity and power.”

Move yourself!

Gupta claims that exercise is “the only scientifically proven behavioral activity that has beneficial biological effects on the brain.” This means in practice that performing exercises helps preserve brain functions. And what’s more, it can help prevent high blood pressure or diabetes, which increase the likelihood of problems like dementia.

against stress

The practice of physical exercises also helps, says the author, to deal with stress. And this is important for a chemical issue. When it identifies stressful situations, the body releases the hormone cortisol – and research has shown that high cortisol negatively affects memory and learning.

Crosswords

The idea that doing crossword puzzles or similar activities keeps the brain young is unfortunately one of the myths about aging. “They only exercise one part of the brain, usually the ability to find words,” says Gupta. Okay, by keeping the mind working, crossword puzzles can reduce the decline in thinking ability. But it’s not a recipe that works for everyone.

have a purpose

Keeping the mind active is essential. This does not mean never retiring or continuing to work to occupy one’s head. But it is necessary to “move the brain and exercise it in order to keep it healthy”. For Gupta, you have to find a purpose. Which one? He suggests an exercise: try to remember the last time you felt a sense of intense energy, highly stimulated. The answer may offer you clues.

The importance of sleep

A lot happens – and needs to happen – during sleep. The body replenishes itself in a variety of ways that affect the entire functioning of the brain, heart, immune system, and entire metabolism. Sleep changes with age, but that doesn’t mean it should be of poorer quality.

How to prevent this from happening?

Gupta makes some suggestions. Try to sleep and wake up at the same time every time; wake up preferably at the first signs of sunlight; be careful with what you drink and eat (coffee after a certain time, no way); be careful when taking sleeping pills; eliminate electronics from the bedroom; create a routine that reminds your body daily that it’s bedtime and prepare for it.

know how to relax

Whenever possible, we all want to relax. But you have to learn how to do that. And the main lesson is to find time and space for that to happen. Even during a busy day at work, spending a few minutes away from the computer, without checking emails or messages, can help. And if the mind starts to wander, don’t just let it go, go with it.

Stay connected… especially off-grid

A 2016 survey showed that isolation increases the risk of heart disease by 29% and stroke by 32%. Loneliness accelerates cognitive decline in older adults. Here, the suggestion is twofold: try to be part of groups, connect with other people, and propose, with them, to carry out challenging activities.

the power of touch

Being with other people and sharing a smile with them can be liberating, Gupta recalls. So is touch: holding hands, hugs, a simple pat on the back. It seems little. But the author guarantees that it is not. Touching the other, he explains, is a way of connecting that evokes the ancestral desire of human beings to protect themselves. And to feel part of a group.