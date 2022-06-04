Infinix Hot 11S, Xiaomi’s killer for R$ 1169 – All in Technology

Officially launched in Brazil at the beginning of April, the Infinix Hot 11s is excellent value for money for its price range. After all, the device has a large screen with a high refresh rate, fast chipset for the category and lots of battery. And today, it has a discount coupon coming out at R$ 1169.

Speaking of specs, the Infinix Hot 11S features a 6.78″ FHD+ display that supports 90 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers great quality for you to enjoy your games, videos and social networks. In addition, the massive 5,000 mAh battery has enough autonomy for several hours of use on just one charge.

See too:

In hardware, the smartphone works with a MediaTek Helio G88 processor capable of delivering good performance even in the most intense tasks. There’s also 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal space and a high-performance Mali-G52 MC2 graphics card. In addition, the 50MP main rear camera promises good photos even at night with its f/1.6 aperture.

Main specifications:

Screen: IPS LCD, 6.78 inches, Full HD+, 90 Hz refresh rate

IPS LCD, 6.78 inches, Full HD+, 90 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Helio G88

MediaTek Helio G88 RAM: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Native Storage: 128 GB, expandable via micro SD

128 GB, expandable via micro SD Back camera: triple 50 MP (main) + 2 MP (AI) + 2 MP (depth)

triple 50 MP (main) + 2 MP (AI) + 2 MP (depth) Frontal camera: 8 MP

8 MP Drums: 5,000mAh with 18W charging

5,000mAh with 18W charging Operational system: Android 11 with XOS 10 interface

On offer with a coupon, the Infinix Hot 11S is a great Xiaomi killer in its price range in Brazil: