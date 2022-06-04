Influenza and measles vaccination extended until June 24 in DF | Federal District

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) expanded measles and influenza vaccination campaigns. The initiatives would end this Friday (3), but were extended until June 24 due to low demand ( see who can get vaccinated and locations below ).

According to data from the SES-DF, until May 24, vaccination coverage for measles in children was only 19.1% in the capital, and the target was 90%. Immunization against Influenza has reached only 29.3% target audience during this period. The goal was to reach 95%.

MEASLES: experts warn of importance of immunization

The expansion was possible after a decision by the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS), of the Ministry of Health. So far, according to the ministry, the vaccination coverage of all units of the federation is below the established goals, in the two campaigns.

Measles is a viral, acute, serious, communicable, highly contagious, common childhood illness. Severe cases can lead to death.

According to the Ministry of Health, the main symptoms are:

Fever accompanied by cough;

Eye irritation;

Runny or stuffy nose;

intense malaise

All children aged from six months to 11 months and 29 days should receive a dose of MMR, which prevents rubella, measles and mumps.

The dose, called zero dose, is not considered valid for the routine vaccination schedule. This means that the child must receive the vaccine again at 12 and 15 months, observing the minimum interval of 30 days for revaccination.

Elderly aged 60 years and over;

Health workers;

Children from 6 months to under 5 years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days);

Pregnant women and puerperal women;

Indian people;

teachers;

People with comorbidities;

Persons with permanent disabilities;

Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces;

Truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers;

Port workers;

Prison system officials;

Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures;

People deprived of liberty.

For addresses and hours, visit the website.

Measles and routine vaccination

For addresses and hours, click on the links below: measles and routine vaccination.