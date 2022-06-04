Influenza vaccination is extended to the entire population of Bragança

The Municipal Health Department of the Municipality of Bragança Paulista announced the expansion of influenza vaccination for the entire population over 6 months of age.

The influenza vaccine is trivalent, composed of the H1N1 virus, strain B and H3N2 of the Darwin subtype, which caused the outbreaks located at the end of last year and beginning of this year.

Due to the folder, the change in the target audience of the campaign is due to the low demand for vaccination in the other groups and the existence of doses of Influenza in stock.

The measure is valid from next Monday (6) and while vaccine stocks last in the municipality. Therefore, it is recommended that the population go to the Health Units as soon as possible, starting next week.

According to the balance released by the Health Department, until today (3) 3,365 children aged 6 months to under 6 years were vaccinated (35% of the public), 4,791 health workers (85% of the target audience), 587 pregnant women (36 %), 183 postpartum women (69%), 17,460 elderly (which represents only 60% of people of this age), 1,304 teachers (51%), 2,091 people with comorbidities (only 25% of acceptance), 9 people with disabilities, 39 people public transport and 63 truck drivers.

