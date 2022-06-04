iPhone 14: Apple should turbocharge the next generation of RAM | Cell

The next iPhone 14 is scheduled for September and it may be that Apple’s new line of cell phones will gain more RAM. All models should arrive with 6 GB, according to new information circulating on the market. It would be a step forward, as nowadays the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini come with 4 GB of RAM, while the Pro and Pro Max variants have more capacity. RAM is crucial for the ability to perform multiple activities simultaneously.

Meanwhile, 2022 Pro products are expected to debut a new processor, the Apple A16, built on a 4nm process. This indicates a leap in energy efficiency, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max – supposed replacement for the Mini – would have a weaker chip.

2 of 3 iPhone 13 Pro Max already has 6 GB of RAM, but of the “LPDDR4X” type — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo iPhone 13 Pro Max already has 6 GB of RAM, but of the “LPDDR4X” type — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The Pro and Pro Max models would no longer use RAM in the LPDDR4X format to make way for LPDDR5, which is a more advanced standard. The information is in a report by TrendForce consultancy.

In February, rumors pointed to the possibility of the iPhone 14 Pro adopting 8 GB of RAM, something unprecedented in Apple products. This would be the same capacity present in the rival Galaxy S22 (Samsung). However, the new leaks point to the 6GB standard on all Apple phones.

It is worth remembering that the apple brand does not disclose some data, such as RAM memory and battery capacity. Such numbers are usually obtained by technology experts after a series of tests.

If the report is correct, the iPhone 14 line would look like this in terms of RAM:

iPhone 14: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 14 Max: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 14 Pro: 6GB (LPDDR5)

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6GB (LPDDR5)

On the current generation of iPhone 13, the configuration is as follows:

iPhone 13: 4GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 13 Pro: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

The report brings a curious detail to the iPhone 14 line, which is the presence of four models. The Mini version leaves the scene to make way for Max. The new information is in line with the estimates of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who often gets his predictions right about Apple.

Other iPhone 14 speculation

3 of 3 TrendForce table shows possible iPhone 14 datasheet — Photo: TrendForce TrendForce table shows possible iPhone 14 datasheet — Photo: TrendForce

In addition to giving details on RAM, the report also mentions that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would start in 256GB versions, versus 128GB for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple would also be working on an iPhone with a 48 MP main camera, but the novelty should only reach the company’s most expensive models, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. As usual, Apple has not commented on any of this information.

with information from MacRumors

Check out in the video below all the details of the iPhone 13