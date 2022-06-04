Learn how to identify symptoms of depression among children and adolescents and how to seek help | Minas Gerais

The third leading cause of death among young Brazilians aged 15 to 24 is intentional self-harm, with 2,420 deaths in 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

In the first place for this age group, aggressions appear, with 16,331 deaths, followed by transport accidents, with 6,450 deaths.

To better understand what is behind such worrying statistics, the g1 talked to the psychiatrist and coordinator of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry of the Brazilian Association of Psychiatry (ABP), Antônio Alvim Soares, who explained that the self-mutilations recorded in the sad ranking by the Ministry of Health may be one of the symptoms of depression in youth.

Then he also spoke how depression manifests itself among children and young people and provided guidance to parents.

For Antônio Alvim Soares, depression manifests itself by varying according to age.

“The first thing we have to pay attention to is that depression varies a lot according to age. A child of 8, 10 years old, for example, does not clearly express the sadness he is feeling, as a teenager, around 14 years, already complains and it is more evident to notice the symptoms”, he said.

Behavior change

The psychiatrist said that the first sign that those responsible need to notice is that of behavior change. A child who was happy and suddenly isolates himself, stays more in the room sleeping, represents an alert.

“The loss of pleasure, for example: she loved to play, eat ice cream, go out with friends or parents and now she doesn’t like it anymore, she wants to sleep, she wants to be more alone, sad at home. Irritability and sleep disturbance are points that parents need to be careful.”

Soares warned about the importance of observing what children access on social media.

“You have to know what the child or teenager is posting on the internet, what the tone of the subtitles is, if they are depressed, if they search for famous people who took their lives, all this already indicates that something may be wrong. age was already getting worse, but with the pandemic there was a significant increase and this is noticeable to this day on their social networks”, he explained.

See the main signs according to the expert:

Behavior change

Irritability

excessive sleep

discouragement

Loss of pleasure in having fun

2 of 2 Psychiatrist Antônio Alvim talks about the signs of depression in children and adolescents. — Photo: Personal archive Psychiatrist Antônio Alvim talks about the signs of depression in children and adolescents. — Photo: Personal archive

The expert advised that those responsible seek medical help as soon as you notice symptoms in your children.

“First of all is to overcome our prejudice that children and adolescents do not depress. They do depress and it is not ‘lack of spanking’, ‘drawing attention’ – it is a disease. Understanding this, it is necessary to seek medical help as soon as possible” , he explained.

Finding a specialist in child psychiatry is not easy – neither in the public network nor in the private health network.

“There are few specialized professionals, but there is no other way than therapy and, sometimes, medication. The treatment can last from 1 and a half to two years”, said Soares.

The Ministry of Health reported that people with specific mental health treatment and care needs can receive assistance through the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPS), integrally and free of charge, through the public health network.

In a note, the MS explained that the reception of these people and their families “is a fundamental care strategy for identifying care needs, relieving suffering and planning drug and therapeutic interventions, if and when necessary, according to each case. Individuals in crisis situations can be assisted in any service of the Psychosocial Care Network, formed by several units with different purposes, in an integral and free way, by the public health network”.

“The main services are carried out in the Psychosocial Care Centers (CAPS) that exist in the country, where the user receives care close to the family with multiprofessional assistance and therapeutic care according to the health condition of each patient. and/or continuous care in situations of greater complexity”, said the agency.

The Psychosocial Care Network (RAPS) is formed by the following points:

Psychosocial Care Centers (CAPS) – Units that provide open and community health services, consisting of a multiprofessional team that works from an interdisciplinary perspective and primarily provides care to people with mental suffering or disorder, including those with needs arising from the use of alcohol and other drugs, in their area territorial, whether in crisis situations or in psychosocial rehabilitation processes. They are substitutes for the asylum model, that is, those in which patients should live (asylums).

Units that provide open and community health services, consisting of a multiprofessional team that works from an interdisciplinary perspective and primarily provides care to people with mental suffering or disorder, including those with needs arising from the use of alcohol and other drugs, in their area territorial, whether in crisis situations or in psychosocial rehabilitation processes. They are substitutes for the asylum model, that is, those in which patients should live (asylums). Multiprofessional Mental Health Outpatient Clinics – The Multiprofessional Mental Health Outpatient Clinics are services composed of a psychiatrist, psychologist, social worker, occupational therapist, speech therapist, nurse and other professionals who work in the treatment of patients with mental disorders. These services must provide integrated and multi-professional care, through consultations.

See tips from the Ministry of Health for mental health up to date:

never isolate yourself

See the doctor regularly

Get the proper therapeutic treatment

Keep the physical and intellectual active

Practice physical activities

Have healthy food

Strengthen family and friendship ties