Luciano Szafir, hospitalized for more than 15 days after intestinal surgery, has medical discharge postponed – Quem

Luciano Szafir (Photo: Rodrigo Marconatto/Disclosure)

Luciano Szafir, 53, remains hospitalized at Hospital Copa D’Or, in the South Zone of Rio, after undergoing surgery to remove his colostomy bag on May 16. According to the artist’s press office – who is debuting his new program, Szafir Housethis Saturday (4), by VTV, an affiliate of SBT -, it was necessary to postpone the collective of the attraction, which would take place in Campinas (SP), by medical decision.

The actor and presenter will need to stay a few more days in the hospital for observation due to an unforeseen change in the intestine. According to the medical report, Sasha’s father remains stable and progressing positively, but with no expected discharge.

“Luciano Lebelson Szafir was admitted electively to Hospital Copa D’Or for colostomy closure surgery. The surgical procedure was performed without intercurrences. He is in stable health and continues to recover. He has been accompanied by Dr. João Pantoja and Dr. Carlos Saboya” , informs the bulletin.

In June 2021, Szafir was intubated due to complications from Covid-19. At the time, he was hospitalized for approximately a month in Rio. In early July, he still had to undergo some surgeries, including a colostomy in the region of the intestine, which suffered a perforation due to the use of anticoagulants to treat a pulmonary embolism.

Recorded at his home in Campinas, the Szafir House it will be an entertainment program for the family. Broadcast by VTV, an affiliate of SBT, in Campinas, the attraction will be shown to 66 municipalities in the Metropolitan Region of Campinas and Baixada Santista, in addition to the Youtube channel. “I’m very excited and anxious. Another child being born (laughs). The entire team worked hard to make everything perfect! We will have a lot of entertainment, cooking tables, sustainability, financial tips, among other things”, says Szafir.

Created by Márcio Azevedo, artistic direction by Herval Rossano Filho and directed by Edie Silva in conjunction with EMS_PRO, Casa Szafir will be shown every Saturday from 1:15 pm to 2:15 pm.

The actor recently moved from Rio to Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, where he lives with his wife, Luahanna Szafirand the children Davidof 8, and michaelof 7.