Mechanical keyboard: 7 models to build your gaming PC | Which one to buy?

Mechanical keyboards are a good option for gamers, because the keys have individually dedicated switches that provide anti-ghosting technology to recognize when more than one key is pressed at the same time. Brands like Razer, HyperX, Corsair and Redragon offer models that start at R$199 and can reach values ​​close to R$1,490, like the options listed below.

The Kumara model, from Redragon, offers multimedia buttons on the top, resistance to liquids and compatibility with desktops for values ​​from R$ 344. USB, compatibility with desktops and PS4, and costs around R$ 599. Find out more details on seven mechanical keyboards available to buy in Brazil in the following lines.

⚡5 electronics to build the ideal gamer setup

1 of 8 Mechanical keys are great alternatives to maximize the performance of gamers — Photo: Disclosure/Unsplash (Mateo) Mechanical keys are great alternatives to maximize the performance of gamers — Photo: Disclosure/Unsplash (Mateo)

Where to buy cheap keyboard and mouse? Opinion on the TechTudo Forum

2 of 8 The Black Hawk keyboard offers standard ABNT2 keys — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon The Black Hawk keyboard offers standard ABNT2 keys — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

Fortrek’s Black Hawk model features colorful neon button design and discreet RGB lighting. It presents lateralized numeric keys and ABNT2 standard, which brings the “ç” and other symbols most used in Brazil. The keyboard provides mechanical operation, that is, each key has a dedicated switch that increases the computer’s performance in recognizing the letters when several are pressed simultaneously.

Colored lights ensure four different lighting modes, each with seven distinct effects. The supplier also guarantees that the keys have double injection manufacturing: they are coated with two layers of materials that reduce the chances of the letters erasing. Rated 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the comfort brought by the key material. However, some warn that the accessory has a double click with little time of use. Interested parties can buy the keyboard for values ​​from R$ 199.

Pros: anti-ghosting technology

anti-ghosting technology Cons: does not offer multimedia keys

3 of 8 The T-TGK315-BL keyboard supports desktop and notebook compatibility — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon The T-TGK315-BL keyboard supports desktop and notebook compatibility — Photo: Playback/Amazon

The T-TGK315-BL keyboard by T-Dagger offers an RGB lighting system and multimedia keys that facilitate user experience. The accessory features ABNT2 standard and a dedicated switch for each button. It is compatible with notebook and desktop via wired connection via USB-A. The connection cable is removable, which helps the consumer during the cleaning and material transport process.

The product’s design is compact, very useful for gamers who do not require a side numeric keypad and who need to take up little space. Rated 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers praise the cost-effectiveness of the product, but some criticize the fragility of the keys, which stopped working even after switching the switches. The model is available for from R$ 245.

Pros: compact

compact Cons: does not have side numeric keys

4 of 8 The Kumara model guarantees dedicated switches that provide anti-ghosting technology — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon The Kumara model guarantees dedicated switches that provide anti-ghosting technology — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

Redragon’s Kumara model offers customizable RGB lighting and a compact design, which helps the user to save space. It features keys with dedicated switches, as well as multimedia buttons located at the top of the item. It is designed to withstand superficial splashes of liquids, such as water and other beverages. The light system promises five different lighting modes, each with five varying levels of intensity.

Compatible with desktops, the supplier also guarantees that the keys have double injection manufacturing: they are coated with two layers of materials that reduce the chance of the letters being erased. Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, consumers highlight fast delivery. However, some report that the device had double clicks on the first use. The model sells for around R$344.

Pros: contains multimedia keys

contains multimedia keys Cons: does not offer ABNT2 standard

5 of 8 The Mars keyboard offers RGB lighting to match the gamer setup — Photo: Playback/Amazon The Mars keyboard offers RGB lighting to match the gamer setup — Photo: Playback/Amazon

HyperX’s Mars keyboard promises a discrete system of RGB lighting and lateralized numeric keys. Comes with wrist support: a removable and useful accessory to provide greater comfort to the user during use. It has a 1.8 meter cable developed in special technology not to tangle, as well as a gold-plated USB connection port, to minimize the chances of creating rust. The model is compatible with desktops and PS4.

Rated 4.7 out of 5, Amazon consumers highlight the presence of the wrist rest and the comfort provided by the keys. However, some indicate that the buttons are double-clicked and lose connection with the lighting system after a short time of use. The HyperX option can be purchased for prices starting at R$599.

Pros: wrist support

wrist support Cons: is not in the ABNT2 standard

6 of 8 The BlackWidow keyboard offers a padded backrest for the wrists — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon The BlackWidow keyboard offers a padded backrest for the wrists — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

Razer’s BlackWidow keyboard features RGB lighting combined with multimedia keys that promise to simplify the user experience. The product’s design is designed to offer gamers comfort during several hours of gameplay, so it invests in padded wrist support. The manufacturer claims that there are more than 16 million color options to configure the light system.

Compatible with desktops, the cable-in port brings micro USB connectivity and the cord is detachable. Dedicated switches promise satisfying typing sounds. With a score of 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers praise the product’s good performance. However, some comments indicate that the device stopped working after just over a year. The option is seen for the approximate investment of R$ 946.

Pros: padded wrist support

padded wrist support Cons: does not offer ABNT2 standard

7 of 8 The K95 model guarantees robust design and programmable keys for shortcuts — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon The K95 model guarantees robust design and programmable keys for shortcuts — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

Corsair’s K95 keyboard features dedicated switch keys and a robust design with RGB lighting. It offers buttons for multimedia control and lateralized numeric keys, ideal features for more demanding users. Anatomical wrist support can bring more comfort during gaming. The model is compatible with desktops and has a USB connection cable.

The supplier also guarantees that the keys have double injection manufacturing and are programmable according to the user’s preference, an ideal feature to improve gaming performance. Rated 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the device’s performance. However, some criticize that the keys demonstrate poor quality finish. This option is seen in figures from R$ 1,403.

Pros: padded and removable wrist rest

padded and removable wrist rest Cons: does not have ABNT2 key pattern

8 of 8 The Apex Pro model supports dedicated switches that help speed typing — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon The Apex Pro model supports dedicated switches that help speed typing — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

The SteelSeries Apex Pro keyboard offers a robust design by employing a removable wrist rest, an important item for greater user comfort. The keys have syncable RGB lighting and switches dedicated to each of them, designed in durable material and that promise speed when typing. The connecting cable features a USB input port and detachable keyboard dock.

It has numerical buttons on the side, as well as options for controlling the volume and screen brightness. The model is compatible with desktops and consoles. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the device’s great performance and fast delivery, but report that the LED lights are very fragile and stop working after a short time of use. The article can be purchased for values ​​from R$ 1,494.

Pros: wrist support

wrist support Cons: does not offer ABNT2 standard

5 games that are considered the best in history and you didn’t know!