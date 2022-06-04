Method seeks to identify growing baby black holes

Thanks to the recent release of the image of the central black hole of our galaxy, we have seen enormous interest in this type of object in recent weeks. Although still mysterious, we now even know what our Sagittarius A* looks like.

However, scientists are still trying to solve a so far unsolved problem: how did these supermassive black holes, millions or even billions of times the mass of the Sun, come to be?

We know that they have to grow along with their host galaxy. After all, we’ve known for more than 20 years that the bigger the galaxy, the bigger the black hole inside it. So, to find their origins, we must look for the smallest objects in the smallest galaxies.

The big problem is that smaller black holes are also less bright.

The light emission from a black hole comes from matter in its vicinity, which forms a disk of hot gas and dust, emitting radiation. This is what we also see in the image of Sagittarius A* — but the smaller the black hole, the less emission.

Now, a team led by Mudgha Polimera at the University of North Carolina has developed a new method for searching for supermassive black holes.

Using the emission of hydrogen and oxygen atoms from the gas around them, the scientists were able to verify that this is a more efficient way of finding weaker objects, compared to the elements that were used until then.

The problem is that the emission of the black hole can be confused with the emission of new stars, for example. Thus, it has always been difficult to distinguish a small black hole from a region of intense star formation. The new method, however, manages to distinguish the two processes very well.

Thus, the Polymera team was able to determine that up to 3% of dwarf galaxies — that is, the smallest galaxies in the universe — may harbor a supermassive black hole that is devouring material around it and growing rapidly.

Sheila Kannappan, co-author of the work, comments on the importance of the result: “the black holes we found are the fundamental building blocks of larger holes similar to our Milky Way”.

That is, with the new discovery, scientists may have unraveled the missing link in the evolution of black holes, those small objects that in the future form their larger brothers.

It’s promising work: by finding new candidates, we can now examine each one carefully, giving us access to a much richer sample of what baby black holes in dwarf galaxies might be.