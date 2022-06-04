Military corporations and health agencies included in the GDF health plan

posted on 03/06/2022 14:42



Governor Ibaneis Rocha published a decision in this Friday’s Official Gazette – (credit: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)

Some health agencies and military corporations in the Federal District were included in the GDF Health plan as beneficiaries. The decision was signed by the governor of the DF, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), in Official Gazette of the Federal District (DODF) this Friday (3/6), and will also benefit retirees from the DF Legislative Chamber (CLDF) and the DF Court of Auditors (TCDF).





With the publication, the plan becomes effective for employees of the Military Fire Department (CBMDF), Civil Police (PCDF), Military Police of the DF (PMDF), Hospital da Criança de Brasília José Alencar (HCB) and Instituto de Gestão Estratégica de DF Health (Iges-DF).

Bill No. 7,152, of 2022, created by the local government, amends Law No. 3,831, of 2006, which created the Institute of Health Care for Employees of the Federal District (Inas). The norm was approved, this Friday (3/6), by the Legislative Chamber.

Deadline for Inas public tender

The bill must be sent to the CLDF within 90 days, a period for Inas to open a public tender and renew, for a determined period of time, the framework of temporary contracts. The bodies must make a monthly contribution of at least 1.5% of the total monthly amount of the employees’ payroll.