Monkey pox? Every monkey on its branch!

pustules. This was the most characteristic (but not the only one) smallpox symptom, a devastating infectious disease that walked among humanity for millennia, until it was eradicated in 1980 thanks to vaccination that started in the 18th century. Of course, eradication was also only possible because we humans are the only hosts of the smallpox virus, and then he’s not lying around hidden in some wild reservoir. In Old English, pustule was “pocc”, which became “pox”, which then named after the virus it causes. smallpoxsmallpox in English.

But other poxviruses are still out there. Here in Brazil, we have the vacciniaa pox that ranges from cows to humans causing these pustules, but with immensely less severity than that of smallpox. And now we are seeing another pox little known to us, the pox da monkey pox, become a matter of concern. Monkeys bite me if I’m wrong, but that’s an exaggeration.

First of all, monkey pox does not belong to monkeys. In 1958, the disease was described in monkeys at a research institution in Denmark. Its cause, called a virus monkeypoxactually lives on rodents in the forests of Central and West Africa and occasionally jumps onto primates, including ourselves.

Two strains are known: CB (Congo Basin) and WA (West Africa), the latter being less virulent to humans.

Poxviruses are not shy of a size for a virus. You can even see it under an ordinary microscope sometimes, without having to use the super powerful electron microscopes used to enter the world of viruses. And, inside these immense viral particles, complex genetic baggage is folded into a long DNA wrapped in protein coats and a fatty envelope.

A formidable feature of poxviruses when compared to the Covid-19 coronavirus – which is about half the size and 10% of the genome length of these larger cousins ​​– is their slow evolutionary speed. That’s because poxviruses have a complex DNA genome: it all takes a long, long time to happen in DNA like theirs (and like ours). Variants are not popular among pox, unlike what we see in accelerated RNA viruses such as coronaviruses.

As we are so familiar with coronaviruses, we can use them again as a ruler to understand pox in one more characteristic: transmission. Coronaviruses, rushed that they are, need to quickly jump from one host to another – otherwise, they end up falling apart in the environment. They spread very well by sprays and droplets in the air, but they cannot wait long on objects to transmit between us.

Pox are also airborne, but they need much more face-to-face contact, perhaps because their size prevents them from floating away. But, resistant as they are, they spread very well indirectly, through objects, clothes, blankets, etc.

Isn’t it very illustrative of this the fact that Spanish conquerors presented the native peoples here in the Americas with blankets from smallpox victims with the intention of transmitting the disease to them?

The cases of monkeypox in humans that we have been seeing in Europe and America since May of this year, involving the WA lineage of the virus and causing flu-like symptoms followed by pustules, may have been the result of a supertransmission event initiated between men who have sex with other men. But watch out here!

It’s not that pox is transmitted sexually, but that contact between people during sex allows transmission by breathing more easily. And, as we have already seen in the case of the AIDS pandemic, stigmatizing a population as a source of disease transmission is not only cruel, but absolutely dangerous to contain the disease. Reinforcement: Anyone within the spectrum of human sexuality can transmit monkey pox to another person within any point of this spectrum.

What will happen with this monkeypox outbreak in people? The baud rate is low and it will naturally contain itself. If it expands, we have vaccines and antivirals, but that shouldn’t be necessary.

What we need to remember is that monkeypox, with zero lethality in the current outbreak, causes up to 15% of deaths among those infected in Africa, where it is endemic. It’s not that the virus there is more aggressive, but that malnutrition and the presence of other diseases do not let people overcome the infection.

We are still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. We still need to wear masks and expand vaccination. Monkeypox is not emerging, it is “permanent” like rabies, tuberculosis, leishmaniasis and so many other neglected diseases.

The more we invest in science, the more we reduce the burden these diseases cause. The more we invest in Education, the more knowledge people will have to prevent themselves. Because, as they say, “old monkey doesn’t put his hand in cumbuca”.