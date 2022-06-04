Monkeypox: Outbreak among men intrigues British doctors

Scientists say no factor linking all cases has been identified so far

The current outbreak of monkeypox is mainly affecting younger men in London, health officials say. But scientists are still trying to understand why.

Although anyone can contract the virus, 111 of the 183 cases in England are in men who are gay, bisexual or who have sex with men (MSM).

The infection is not transmitted sexually, but through close contact, officials said.

LGBT groups and events are being urged to help share public health messages.

