Motorola Edge 20, Motorola’s handsome one at a low price – Tudo em Tecnologia

Introduced to the world in July last year, the Motorola Edge 20 impressed many Motorola fans with its minimalist and slim design. After all, the device weighs only 163 grams and is only 6.33 mm thick, promising a very comfortable use on a daily basis. And today, it’s on offer on the Americanas APP for R$ 2,000 with a cashback of R$ 328 (final cost comes out to R$ 1,672).

For those who don’t remember, the Edge 20 comes with a 6.67″ FHD+ screen that supports 144Hz refresh rate for greater fluidity. Under the hood it works with Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon 778G chip alongside 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. In addition, it is quite thin and light, being only 6.99 mm thick and 163 g.

See too:

In cameras, Motorola has added a 108MP rear main sensor from Samsung along with a 16MP ultrawide lens. We also find an 8MP telephoto camera, which supports 3X optical or 30X digital zoom, and a 32MP front camera. In addition, it supports Ready For desktop mode and comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charge.

Complete Specifications:

Screen : 6.7″ Full HD+ OLED with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+

: 6.7″ Full HD+ OLED with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Internal storage: 128 GB

128 GB Back camera: 108 MP (Main, f/1.9) + 16 MP (Ultrawide/Macro, f/2.2, 119º) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, 30x digital, OIS)

108 MP (Main, f/1.9) + 16 MP (Ultrawide/Macro, f/2.2, 119º) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, 30x digital, OIS) Frontal camera: 32 MP

32 MP Drums: 4,000mAh with 30W fast charging

4,000mAh with 30W fast charging Safety: On-screen fingerprint reader

On-screen fingerprint reader System: Android 11

Android 11 Others: 5G, Ready For desktop mode (wired and wireless).

On a cashback sale, Motorola’s Edge 20 is a great investment for its price range. However, just follow the steps below to get the best discount:

Install the American App

Open the link below with App Americanas

Discount

it’s R$ 2000 and you get R$ 300 cashback

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━