‘My husband was a smoker, but I had cancer’ | Health

“I can’t breathe through my nose. I breathe through a hole in my neck called a stoma,” says 75-year-old Nalini Satyanarayan.

Nalini was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, five years after her husband’s death. A resident of the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, she does not smoke, but throughout her 33 years of marriage she has been exposed to secondhand smoke.

“My husband was a heavy smoker. I didn’t know it would affect me or it would be this bad,” she tells the BBC. “I worried about his health, told him to stop smoking, but that was no use.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that smoking kills eight million people every year. Of these, 1.2 million were exposed to secondhand tobacco smoke.

In addition, many others suffer from limiting illnesses. The BBC explains the harm done to non-smokers like Nalini.

Nalini found her voice growing hoarse as she told her granddaughter Janani stories. Before long, she stopped speaking clearly and was also running out of breath.

His illness was diagnosed as chest cancer. Doctors removed her vocal cords and her thyroid gland.

“I lost my ability to speak. It was very discouraging. So the doctors told me I wouldn’t get my original voice back.”

Janani – now 15 – recalls what suddenly happened to her hitherto “very talkative” grandmother.

“When she was diagnosed, she didn’t stay home for a long time,” says the young woman.

“When he came back I was about four years old. There were tubes in his stomach…there were tubes everywhere. We had to clean our house often and there was a nurse with us.”

Nalini received good medical care and was able to start talking again with the help of an electronic device.

“I got cancer because of my husband,” says Nalini. “Smokers exhale poisonous substances and passive smokers end up inhaling them.”

carcinogens

The WHO insists that “all forms of tobacco are harmful and there is no safe level of exposure to tobacco”.

“Passive smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, of which about 70 can cause cancer,” says Angela Ciobanu, from the tobacco control area at the WHO European Office.

Tobacco smoke also affects the health of our hearts. “Exposure to secondhand smoke for just an hour can damage the inner layer of the coronary arteries, which increases the risk of heart attack,” adds Ciobanu.

The UN health body estimates that passive smoking causes 65,000 child deaths each year.

Children exposed to secondhand smoke are also at increased risk of ear infections, which can lead to hearing loss and deafness.

“Children have a 50 to 100 percent increased risk of developing acute respiratory illnesses, as well as an increased risk of asthma and sudden infant death syndrome,” says Ciobanu.

The WHO also states that there is strong support for banning smoking in certain environments between smokers and non-smokers.

“Completely smoke-free environments are the only effective way to protect the health of non-smokers. Do not allow anyone to smoke near you or your children. Clean air is a basic human right,” says Ciobanu.

However, reducing tobacco use is not easy. The analysis by Grand View Research estimates that the sector moved US$ 850 billion (R$ 4 trillion) in 2021.

That’s nearly double the GDP of Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria. The World Bank estimates that its economy was worth $430 billion in 2020.

The entity Grand View Research says that the increase in demand for tobacco “has been supported by the increasing number of smokers in the developing regions of Asia and Africa”.

To protect their commercial interests, major tobacco companies fight health regulations and sometimes manage to bar bans.

Ainuru Altybaeva was among a group of Kyrgyz lawmakers who joined forces to pass a bill banning smoking in public places in 2018.

She argued that tobacco was causing 6,000 deaths a year in the country and that a ban could reduce tobacco consumption by ten percent.

But she faced great resistance.

“Due to the connection of some parliamentarians to the tobacco industry, the proposal was forwarded to a commission that intended to delay approval. Officials from the Ministry of Economy also expressed concern about the reduction of tax collection”, recalls Altybaeva. “Some people used social media to attack me and my family.”

She fought tirelessly and in 2021 the law banning smoking in public areas came into effect. Altybaeva’s work is far from over.

She is running awareness campaigns and building support against tobacco use among different communities.

Global efforts to help reduce tobacco deaths took shape in the 2005 Convention on Tobacco Control. So far, 182 countries have joined.

Tobacco activists say countries need to go beyond imposing public smoking bans and implement other suggestions contained in the convention.

“A smoke-free policy is to respect people’s right to clean air,” argues Mary Assunta of the NGO Global Center for Good Governance in Tobacco Control.

“To get [impacto com as proibições] In reducing death rates, this measure must be accompanied by comprehensive tobacco control policies – including high taxes, education campaigns, pictorial warnings on tobacco packages, and bans on tobacco advertising and promotion.”

Although the number of smokers worldwide is slowly falling, it is still 1.3 billion. The WHO says that one in 10 cigarettes comes from the illicit tobacco trade, which is not governed by any regulations.

Assunta also urges the authorities to be more vigilant. She found several cases of tobacco product advertisements in apps and games popular with children.

“It is cruel for an industry to sell a product that kills half of its customers prematurely. Furthermore, this product is responsible for the death of non-smokers. The tobacco industry must be made to pay for the damage it has caused and continues to cause”, says Assunta.

Nalini continues to breathe through the hole in her throat and can only eat soft foods.

But she learned to live a very independent life. She learned to play the clarinet, earned a doctorate in botany and is passionate about gardening.

And she considers herself a winner, having survived cancer.

Nalini also spends more time with her two grandchildren. Janani, who wants to become a veterinarian, goes to her grandmother often for science classes.

Nalini goes to schools, universities, community meetings and many other places, telling people about the dangers of secondhand smoke, highlighting her own story.

Despite having lost her voice and going through great suffering, Nalini does not hold a grudge against her late husband.