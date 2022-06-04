new images show beautiful scenery

Last Thursday’s State of Play (02) closed the window with a flourish by showing a beautiful video of Final Fantasy XVI — filled with summons, fight of giants and a lot of political drama. Now Square Enix has revealed some never-before-seen images, with a good part of them to show off the adventure scenarios.

The photos show a universe rich in detail, with dense forests, huge castles and dark swamps, it’s all a great introduction to the game’s setting. And that’s not all: two summons from the trailer are also focussed on some of them — and up close they look even more intimidating. Check out:

In December of last year, a survey carried out by Famitsu in Japan revealed that Final Fantasy XVI is the most anticipated title by the Japanese public – Bayonetta 3 appears in second place, followed by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

At State of Play, Square Enix confirmed that the sequel’s debut will still be at least a year away and will be released in winter 2023 on PS5.

Final Fantasy XVI Producer Isn’t Interested in the Metaverse

Recently, Square Enix veteran and Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida revealed that he is not one of the metaverse’s adherents. According to him, the feature does not have enough entertainment and is not as fun as games. Know more!