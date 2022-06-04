News from France and Region

A 27-year-old woman was surprised when she passed the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) at Jardim Aeroporto, in Francelate this Friday afternoon, 3. What she thought was a pain in her back, was actually a pregnancy, and her son was about to be born.

According to the City Hall Communication, the patient did not know she was pregnant and this Friday she sought the health unit complaining of back pain.

The mother underwent medical care and was medicated. She would be re-evaluated by the doctor, but before returning to the office, she began to feel pain and went to the bathroom, where the delivery began.

People reported that the mother called a nurse a few times, but no one heard her. Another patient entered the bathroom and saw that the baby, a boy, had already been born.

A technician who had performed the first care welcomed the mother and baby.

A pediatrician who was at the UPA performed the first exams and took the child to Santa Casa. The mother also went to the hospital, with the support of Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service).

According to the city, mother and baby are doing well.