Obese considered ‘healthy’ may have a higher risk of heart disease

how was the study

In the INC study, carried out by researcher Alice Pereira Duque, alterations were discovered in the autonomic functions of the body of clinically healthy obese people. These changes can increase the risk of heart disease.

“The autonomic nervous system is a subdivision of the nervous system. When we talk about it, we are talking about the peripheral nervous system, which controls all the body’s organic functions, such as heart rate, pupil dilation, hormone secretion, sweat excretion and the functioning of the glands”, explains the scientist.

According to her, as the autonomic system is responsible for essential functions of the body, any change can affect cardiovascular function and, therefore, be an indication of risk of heart disease in obese metabolically healthy.

“We evaluated biochemical changes as well. We observed that metabolically healthy obese individuals may have higher levels of LDL cholesterol (bad type), with a predisposition to increased fat in the arteries.

In addition, says the scientist, these people have a higher level of C-reactive protein (produced by the liver and associated with inflammation) compared to metabolically healthy and non-obese people. “These factors increase the risk of heart disease”, says Alice Duque.

The results indicate that, when the participant left the resting situation and presented an increase in systolic blood pressure (or maximum, when the heart pumps blood), this change could be linked to the dysfunction of the autonomic system.

In addition, inconsistency in the heart rate of volunteers was identified, suggesting that clinically healthy obese individuals may have greater activation of the sympathetic system (responsible for arousal, for intense exertion), which leads to an increased risk of cardiovascular problems.

The researcher says that the term “metabolically healthy obesity” emerged in 1982, from the studies of the American scientist Ethan AH Sims, and describes obese individuals who do not have metabolic syndromes, such as hypertension, diabetes or dyslipidemia (high cholesterol).

“Even today, we do not know whether metabolically healthy obese individuals have a benign profile, without cardiovascular risk, or if they are in a transition stage to become metabolically unhealthy”, explains the scientist from the National Institute of Cardiology.

Alice Duque points out that this is the first study to use cardiac variability tests, electrocardiograms, orthostatic exams and orthostatic hypotension in metabolically healthy obese people to understand the dysfunctions in the autonomic system.

“By looking at autonomic function, we can see the risks and understand that it is not a benign condition, but one that is subject to all these complications. Even in the absence of the changes, they are already at risk. They need to be clinically evaluated, aiming at a change in lifestyle, with exercise. All for a change in weight and not with an aesthetic bias. It is to reduce the probabilities of metabolic diseases”, says Alice Duque.

According to the researcher, it is necessary to interpret obesity as a disease, due to the increase in the inflammatory profile and the autonomic function that it can generate.