Ordinance regulates remote health care

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, signed today (2) the ordinance that regulates the Telessaúde Brasil program, for specialized medical care at a distance to municipalities located in remote, rural and indigenous areas of the country.

Through Telessaúde Brasil, the government intends to facilitate access to pre-clinical care, care support, consultations, monitoring, diagnoses and medical follow-up during treatment or after surgical procedures.

The ordinance, which in the next few days should be published in the Official Diary of the Unionestablishes “criteria, norms and parameters for assistance through information technology”, following the guidelines of competent bodies such as the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS)”.

“We are entering a new era of medicine, with the use of information and communication technologies, for a true revolution in the health system, bringing more access, efficiency, effectiveness and more cost-effectiveness in public health policies”, said the minister during the ordinance signing ceremony.

Queiroga recalled that the pandemic left teachings. “Today, no one doubts the efficiency and the need to have strong and resilient health systems and universal access to overcome public health emergencies that may arise, both for communicable and chronic diseases,” he said.

According to the minister, primary care “is the main niche for the use of Telehealth, since it will bring specialized care closer to primary health care, avoiding displacements that are sometimes complex in countries of continental dimensions like Brazil”.

“It will make us reach forgotten populations, like indigenous people in distant villages. The digital health strategy can help us, expanding access; controlling risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes and smoking; in addition to stimulating physical activities in a much more efficient way than we do today”, argued Queiroga.

He defended the democratization of access to healthcare, and the use of the digital environment to achieve this goal. “The electrocardiogram and interaction with specialist physicians from different locations can support physicians who are in advanced units”.

UBS Digital

At the same ceremony, BRL 14.8 million was announced in investments to expand access to healthcare in remote areas of the country, through the UBS Digital pilot project.

According to the ministry, the action “will initially be aimed at structuring and computerizing Basic Health Units (BHU) in remote areas of 326 municipalities in the country”. This project will also help to expand remote care, implementing tools such as electronic medical records, internet connection and information systems, the ministry said.

“The UBS will be able to provide, for example, telediagnosis, teleconsultation and teleconsultation with specialists”, said the folder in a note, referring to the role that UBS Digital will have for a better implementation of Telehealth.