Payment of night shift and unhealthy work are guaranteed by the State Government for contracted Health employees

The Government of Tocantins will guarantee the payment of night pay and unhealthy work to all health professionals who work under contract, in public units managed by the State. The State Attorney General’s Office (PGE) gave a favorable opinion this Thursday, 2, for the legality of the measure.

“Our technical teams are studying the feasibility of transforming the contracts signed to act in the covid-19 pandemic into normal contracts, and the bonuses they receive today to be used to pay for unhealthy work and nightly additional. If we have the resources to pay, we will not save on servers, who do a lot for public health in Tocantins”, says the governor of Tocantins, Wanderlei Barbosa.

According to the Superintendent of Professional Management and Education in Health, of the State Department of Health (SES-TO), Carlos Felinto, a legal understanding was sought from the State Attorney General’s Office, which evaluated the situation and gave a favorable opinion on the payment of insalubrity and night shift premium to public agents hired temporarily.

The Secretary of State for Health, Afonso Piva, points out that such a measure aims to equalize the servers. “To pay these compensation is based on the search for the interests of the community, recognizing the rights of civil servants, since everyone is exposed to the same work environment”, he says.

Application

To have access to the payment, the server must go to the Human Resources department of the unit where he is assigned and fill out the application form. After that, the hospitals will forward the documents for analysis by the teams of the Superintendence of Professional Management and Health Education, SES-TO.