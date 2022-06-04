Prince of Persia Remake Delayed Again

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been delayed again by Ubisoft. According to US sources at IGN, numerous retailers have removed the game from their sales catalog and are no longer taking pre-orders.

The delay comes just weeks after Ubisoft announced the title’s move to its Montreal studio. Initially scheduled to arrive on consoles through the headquarters in Pune and Mumbai, India, the game undergoes a new change in its schedule and should only be released in the next fiscal year.

Hearing that GameStop is no longer expecting Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to release and are instructed to let people who preorder it know it will not be arriving. The website also says it’s unavailable and listings seem to be getting delisted pic.twitter.com/MVcVjnmWgX — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 3, 2022

Read the statement sent by Ubisoft to US IGN below:

Development on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montreal. We are proud of the work done by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Montreal will benefit from their learnings as the new team will continue the work to deliver a great remake. As a result, we are no longer targeting a FY2023 release and the game has been removed from the list. If players wish to cancel their pre-order, they will be invited to contact the reseller. They will be updated on the project as development progresses.

Updates on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will be revealed at a later date.

Prince of Persia Remake management issues

According to information shared by the portal 0451 Games, Ubisoft devs had problems managing the production of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. Sources accuse the ambition of the inexperienced Jean-Philippe Pieuchot, former head of the Indian division of the company, of having started a series of problems in the departments. Click here to learn more.