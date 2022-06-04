Project provides for free distribution by SUS of folic acid to women of childbearing age and pregnant women

05/31/2022 – 11:43

Luis Macedo/Chamber of Deputies Loester Trutis recalls that the deficiency causes serious problems in the fetus

Bill 1236/22 provides for the Unified Health System (SUS) to provide, free of charge, according to medical prescription, drug supplementation of folic acid to women of childbearing age and pregnant women, as a way of preventing fetal malformation.

According to the text under analysis by the Chamber of Deputies, it will be up to the Executive Branch to regulate the law and promote educational campaigns, public policies, and wide dissemination of the importance of folic acid supplementation for women of childbearing age and pregnant women.

“Studies show that folic acid deficiency in pregnant women can lead to malformations in the initial phase of fetal development, causing irreversible neurological problems, anencephaly, spina bifida, cancer and even cleft lip”, says deputy Loester Trutis (PL-MS). ), author of the proposal.

“As serious as the consequences of its deficiency in the female population of reproductive age and in pregnant women, is the lack of knowledge and specific legislation regarding the distribution of the drug by the SUS, even after all the evolution and dissemination of the importance of folic acid supplementation” , adds the parliamentarian.

Procedure

The proposal will be analyzed in conclusive character by commissions for the Defense of Women’s Rights; of Social Security and Family; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

Report – Lara Haje

Editing – Natalia Doederlein