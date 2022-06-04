Resident Evil 4: check out the comparison between the original and remake

Seems to be the game fans have been dreaming of for the past few years.

Finally, the cry of Resident Evil fans was heard by Capcom and the remake of Resident Evil 4 will arrive next year along the lines of current titles. In the meantime, we can only wait and imagine what the developer is preparing for us. ElAnalistaDeBits channel made a side-by-side comparison of the original title with the first trailer for the remake revealed yesterday.

Of course, it’s not an exact side-by-side, as they were small snippets and quickly presented by Capcom. Even so, the youtuber still managed to catch some details that easily go unnoticed.

The game will have a clear heritage from Resident Evil Village

Unlike in the original game, Leon arrives at the village, apparently, at dawn in the remake. The opening scene in which the protagonist finds the first house shows us that Capcom wants to bring a Resident Evil Village feel, with darker scenarios with destroyed houses, while the original presents everything very “tidy”.

Something very well pointed out by the youtuber is the design of Leon’s jacket, which is very similar to the one used in the first builds of Resident Evil 4 with, basically, the collar of the jacket folded, in addition to the material that is different.

It is very remarkable the drastic changes that Capcom is making to the game’s setting, but something that will make even more impact is the character modeling. From the common Ganados to the main characters.

It seems that the initial village in the remake will have the same design as the original game and this is a wise choice on the part of Capcom, and it doesn’t want to make the same mistakes made in the Resident Evil 3 remake.

RE4’s reimagining will show the first conversations Leon had with the US President, something that is not present in the original game. Another novelty, apparently, is that it will be possible to control Ashley in the early part of the game, as shown in the video by pointing to the same sign at the entrance to the village.

Despite showing real snippets of the game, Capcom manipulated the gameplay camera, mixed with cutscenes from the game, as its English trailer indicates.

2005’s Resident Evil 4 may not impress and scare now, but when it came out it impressed and scared everyone a lot, and that’s a feeling I’ll never forget. But the question that remains is: will Ashley be less annoying and more useful?

Resident Evil 4 remake arrives March 24, 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

