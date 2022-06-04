NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars in February 2021. Since then, it has been exploring Jezero Crater, which appears to have housed a river billions of years ago.

On Earth, river sediments often bear traces of life, and that’s what scientists are looking for on the Red Planet. The rover began its exploration of the crater floor, but reached the river delta in April 2022.

The delta has fine-grained sediments, which are more likely to harbor life. Now, Perseverance has collected a circular sample of rock in the region for future study on Earth. See the brand:

The material was taken from coarse-grained sandstone, which may have formed due to the activity of a fast-flowing river. The boulder was located in one of the lowest rock layers in the delta, meaning it is one of the oldest rocks formed in the Jezero River.

The rover has a total of 43 sample tubes, all just over the width of a pencil. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) plan to recover at least 30 of these stuffed tubes.

But the rocks return to Earth should not happen until 2033. For now, scientists are still studying the best place to leave the samples, which must be retrieved by a spacecraft.

The base of the delta, a flat region located between Enchanted Lake and Hawksbill Gap, looks like a good fit for researchers. Few rocks occupy the space, which makes it an ideal area for a spacecraft to land.