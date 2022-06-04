Sardines strengthen bones, are anti-inflammatory and a source of protein – 04/06/2022

Small, scaly and silvery in color. This is the case with sardines, a fish that, in addition to being tasty, is beneficial to health.

It is rich in vitamins A, KE and D, in minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, iron, selenium, magnesium, copper and, as it comes from salt water, it contains even higher levels of iodine.

In addition to being a source of proteins of high biological value (100 g of sardines has approx. 21 g of protein), essential for a balanced diet, being part of the building foods, sardines are a source of Omega 3in addition to the B vitamins.

It is believed that its name is due to its origin, in Sardinia, one of the islands in the Mediterranean Sea, where fish was caught and exported to other regions of the world, in the 15th century.

Among the species of the genus Sardinellathere is the Sardinella brasiliensis, which feeds on plankton and is known as true sardines. It is found on the Brazilian coast, abundantly between the states of Santa Catarina and Rio de Janeiro.

“Sardine is the most caught fish in Brazil and constitutes one of the largest industrial fish processing chains, due to its shape, which can be marketed in fresh, refrigerated, frozen and canned versions”, says nutritionist Rita de Cássia Bertolo Martins.

health benefits

As it is not considered a noble fish, sardines are often overlooked, but both the fresh and canned versions are very nutritious and recommendable. Here are the main health benefits:

1. Reduces inflammation

Sardines are a fatty fish, but their fat is of good quality and a source of omega 3, which is important for reducing inflammation in the body. Vitamin B12 and selenium, nutrients also found in fish, also act as anti-inflammatories.

Omega 3 fatty acids, by the way, are essential in food, as they are not synthesized by the human body. Marine fish contain two very important omega 3 fatty acids for humans, which are eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

2. Prevents cardiovascular diseases

Due to this anti-inflammatory action, sardine consumption is indicated for individuals at increased risk for cardiovascular disease, such as diabetics and those with high levels of triglycerides. One of the types of omega 3 present in it, EPA, for example, is important in preventing heart attacks, as it has antithrombotic action, in addition to contributing to the reduction of total cholesterol in the blood.

3. Strengthens bones and muscles

An important source of dietary calcium — more than milk, for example — sardines can strengthen bones. Combined with physical exercises, it helps to prevent osteoporosis. It is worth remembering that, when canned, they have a higher mineral content due to the presence of the spine, where there is a greater concentration of calcium.

The minerals and vitamins present in sardines also participate in bone mineralization, so consumption is recommended for menopausal women and the elderly (both men and women), a group that is at increased risk for osteopenia and osteoporosis.

4. It is a source of protein

Sardines are an excellent source of protein and, like beef, poultry and pork, contain all the essential amino acids. For this reason, it can be a source of protein in human food, helping to reduce blood pressure, control diabetes and reduce the risk of cancer.

5. Contains Vitamin D

Vitamin D is necessary for the absorption of minerals such as calcium and phosphorus, and this source can be obtained through sun exposure. However, it is possible to find it in sardines: canned sardines, for example, have 250 IU (International Unit), with recommended daily values ​​ranging from 400 to 1,000 IU. Vitamin D strengthens teeth and bones and increases muscle strength.

6. Protects the brain

The consumption of sardines positively interferes in the cognitive part of the brain. This happens because the fish is a reservoir of phosphorus, tryptophan and vitamin B12, which ensure the state of brain well-being.

Even with more oil and sodium, canned food can be a good option. Image: iStock

Canned or fresh?

As it is one of the most captured fish in the country and because of the ease of processing, sardines, as mentioned, can be purchased fresh, chilled, frozen or canned. “The latter is the form of greater access for the Brazilian population that lives further away from the sea coast”, says Martins.

Although the fresh version of sardines is always better, especially as it has no added salt or oil, the doctor in human nutrition Fabiana Lopes nalon de Queiroz attests that canned food can be as nutritious as fresh. “It is more accessible and nutrients such as proteins and minerals are maintained”, he assures. However, she recommends draining the oil well from the can, as, in general, they are not good quality oils — ideally, the preserve would be with extra virgin olive oil, but the most common are refined oils.

It is worth remembering that canned sardines have a higher calcium content and Omega 3, by keeping the skin, however, by conservation with salt, it contains higher sodium content than fresh sardines. On the other hand, canned sardines have more energy, because of the oil. “Canned sardines have a long shelf life, and can be stored for consumption in different ways, but for people with sodium restriction, it should not be consumed frequently”, recommends Isolda Prado, a nutritionist.

Remembering that it is important to pay attention to the quality of the food, whether fresh or canned. According to Martins, canned products need to be stored correctly and consumed within their validity period. In the case of fresh, the increased time of exposure to room temperature can lead to physicochemical changes, making it unsuitable for consumption and increasing the probability of histamine formation. Elevated histamine levels can lead to food poisoning.

Thus, fresh sardines must be kept at temperatures below 4ºC to prevent microbial activity, preserve their characteristics and prevent the formation of histamine. “Of the products of animal origin, fresh or thawed fish are the most susceptible to deterioration, due to their pH close to neutral”, warns the nutritionist.

how to consume

Sardines are versatile and easy to prepare. According to Martins, fresh is more easily found and is more affordable in the coastal region; frozen or canned sardines are found in other locations. “And canned sardines (canned sardines) are the most popular”, highlights the nutritionist.

According to her, fresh, chilled or frozen can be prepared on the grill or grilled (traditional dishes of Portuguese cuisine) or as escabeche (typical dish of caiçara cuisine). Canned sardines, on the other hand, can be used in many culinary recipes such as couscous, pâté, sardela, salad, as a filling or sauce for pasta, pies and savory cakes and in pizza.

Nalon recalls that the canned version is ready for consumption, however, as it is rich in sodium, it should not be ingested daily. “It is recommended to drain the oil as much as possible and sauté the sardines with fresh seasonings such as onion, garlic and tomato, without adding salt in the preparation. It combines with rice, pasta, omelet and in the filling of savory pies”, he teaches.

“Considering the benefits of sardines for human health, their consumption should be increased in the diet of Brazilians, at least once or twice a week”, adds Martins.

Risks and Contraindications

According to Nalon, those who have hypertension should be careful with the canned version, because it has added sodium. “People with high uric acid should also not consume it, because being a dark meat fish, sardines are rich in purines, which increase uric acid”, she explains.

Another alert is that sardines can be allergenic and the introduction into infant food should be guided according to the family risk for allergy. “In addition, consumption by children must be supervised due to the presence of pimples”, warns Nalon.

Sources: Fabiana Lopes Nalon de QueirozPhD in human nutrition from the University of Brasília; Isolde Pradonutritionist at the HCFMRP/USP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo) and Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology) and professor of nutrition at UEA (University of the State of Amazonas); Rita by Cassia Bertolo Martinsnutritionist, professor, doctor in food and nutrition, counselor of the CRN-3 (Regional Council of Nutritionists 3rd Region).