Saunas and trips abroad are exposure points in Portugal, study warns

The first symptoms of monkeypox in Portugal date back to April 29, according to the first descriptive study of the outbreak that has infected more than 850 people in countries where the disease is not endemic. The study, led by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), established the course of the virus between April 29 and May 23, revealing information about exposure points now identified in our country: saunas used for sexual encounters, trips abroad country and contact with foreigners.

It is not clear what was the entry point of the virus in Portugal, pointed out the study published in the scientific journal ‘Eurosuerveillance’, and the epidemiological path, in addition to being varied, includes the presence in specific places: “Saunas used for sexual encounters, travel abroad (Spain, United Kingdom and Brazil) during the incubation period [do vírus] and contact with non-Portuguese people.”

At these exposure points, relating to 27 infected people who were asked for information by the researchers, six were present in a sauna in the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region, one in a sauna in the United Kingdom and four cases traveled abroad.

“The epidemic curve shows that most cases are not part of identified transmission chains, not travel related. [a países endémicos] or contact with symptomatic people or animals,” the study authors wrote.

The study also reveals that there were three people who required hospitalization, two of whom have already been discharged and the third is still in hospital. “The only person who has not been discharged is for symptom control only, no severity and only injury-related pain management. This is similar in other countries: hospitalizations are for symptom control or isolation. There are no serious cases related to VMPX”, explained Margarida Tavares, DGS spokesperson for this outbreak.

According to the study, the first cases “appear to be mostly in men who have sex with men aged between 30 and 39, living with HIV and a mild form of the disease.” Transmission of VMPX is through close contact and large droplets, and there is no scientific evidence of sexual transmission.

“The outbreak here and in other countries started among men who reported that they had sex with other men. But it is important not to overstate this message. This is not a new thing, we know that, although it may have started in a network of contacts that is characterized in this way, it is not to be expected that there will be a special form of transmission for this reason”, explained Margarida Tavares.