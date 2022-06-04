SC declares emergency situation due to overcrowding of hospitals

The government of Santa Catarina today declared a health emergency situation. According to the statement, the decision was taken due to overcrowding in hospitals and overloading the system due to the increase in the number of cases of respiratory diseases in the state. The decree will be valid for 90 days.

“The emergency situation puts us in an easier condition for the acquisition of goods and services such as, for example, the hiring of pediatric beds in the private network, which is also overloaded”, explained the governor of the state, Carlos Moisés.

According to the State Department of Health, the opening of 10 adult ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds, six neonatal ICU beds and eight other pediatric intermediate care beds are planned for the next few days. In addition, an agreement was established to open 77 beds in a staggered manner.

In addition, the government also established a simplified process to support municipal entities and philanthropic and non-profit entities, which participate in a complementary way to the SUS (Unified Health System). It will also be passed on, in a unique way and proportional to the number of inhabitants, values ​​to support the fight against respiratory diseases.

The idea is for cities to expand the opening hours of primary care units, as well as strengthen vaccination strategies, which should include an active search for the population.