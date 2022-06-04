SC government decrees emergency situation due to overcrowding of hospitals

The decision is due to overcrowding in hospitals and the health burden resulting from the increase in the number of cases of respiratory syndrome.

The government of Santa Catarina declared a health emergency this Friday, June 3, at a press conference given by the Secretary of State for Health, Aldo Baptista Neto and the Superintendent of Health Surveillance, Eduardo Macário.

The decision is due to overcrowding in hospitals and the health burden resulting from the increase in the number of cases of respiratory syndrome.

“The emergency situation puts us in an easier position to acquire goods and services, such as, for example, the hiring of pediatric beds in the private network, which is also overloaded. Private clinics are in much greater demand than expected. Even so, we will not measure efforts to serve the population of Santa Catarina in the best possible way and the emergency situation helps us to solve these problems”, said Governor Carlos Moisés.

With the decree, the State can speed up the processes of acquiring equipment and hiring personnel to open ICU and rear beds, in addition to supporting municipalities, promoting immediate action. The publication will be published in the Official Gazette of the State this Friday, valid for 90 days.

Parallel to the emergency decree, a simplified process was instituted to support municipal entities and philanthropic and non-profit entities that participate in a complementary way to the SUS. It may be adopted in the case of transfer of funds for actions aimed at dealing with the public health emergency.

“We are working on different fronts of action and our decisions are the result of a joint understanding between the state government, hospital units and municipal health departments. The emergency decree is a legal tool that will provide us with greater agility in dealing with these diseases that arise in this period of seasonality of winter”, says the Secretary of State for Health, Aldo Baptista Neto.

From the publication of the decree, the State Department of Health (SES) established two ordinances to assist municipalities in expanding Primary Care to the population. The transfers to support the fight against respiratory diseases will be carried out in a unique and proportional way according to the number of inhabitants of each municipality.

The intention is for municipalities to expand the opening hours of primary care units and also strengthen vaccination strategies, which should include the active search mainly for children, adolescents, pregnant women, postpartum women and those with comorbidities.

In addition, hospital institutions that provide new pediatric and neonatal ICU beds, specific to meet the emergency situation, will have a different cost.

Support for fighting dengue is also provided for in the ordinance in order to encourage the expansion of surveillance, prevention and health care actions. The State will promote a financial contribution to the municipalities with differentiated values ​​for those municipalities that are in an epidemic situation. In 2021, there were 7 deaths from dengue in the state and, so far, in 2022, 54 have already been confirmed.

Expansion of ICUs

SES continues to work on aligning the opening of new ICU and rear beds in the state. 10 beds for adult ICU, 6 for neonatal ICU and 8 for pediatric intermediate care are planned for the next few days. So far, the opening of 77 beds has already been agreed, which will happen in a staggered way.