See what actions will be taken after SC declares a health emergency

The government of Santa Catarina decreed, last Friday (3), an emergency situation throughout the territory after the increase and accumulation of cases of viral infectious diseases in health posts, UPAs (Emergency Care Units) and hospitals in Santa Catarina.

From the publication of the decree, which took place on Friday night in the DOE (Official State Gazette), the government now has greater agility in the processes of acquiring equipment and hiring employees to carry out the opening of ICU beds (unit of intensive therapy).

According to the SES (Secretary of State for Health), 10 adult ICU beds, six neonatal ICU beds, and another eight for intermediate pediatric care are planned for the next few days. The government says that the opening of another 77 beds will occur in a staggered way in the state.

The preference for opening beds is for health services that already have the assistance modality. However, a series of rules will define whether or not the space can receive the structure. The requirements can be read in full on page 31 of Friday’s DOE.

The structuring of neonatal beds in philanthropic hospitals is also planned.

transfer of funds

The Government of Santa Catarina will invest R$ 40 million to try to reverse the health crisis in the state.

The transfer of resources was authorized to finance the expansion of pediatric medical care in municipal UPAs as an emergency. In total, R$ 160 thousand will be sent to increase the workload of pediatricians who are working in the care of respiratory syndromes.

The transfer of R$ 20,000 will also be made to municipalities with populations of up to 20,000 inhabitants, in order to extend the opening hours of the health units. For municipalities with between 20 and 70 thousand inhabitants, R$ 40 thousand will be sent.

Those with a population between 70 and 100 thousand people will receive R$ 70 thousand. Municipalities with a population between 100 and 400 thousand inhabitants will receive R$ 200 thousand, and those with more than 400 thousand people will receive R$ 400 thousand in investments.

All these resources should be used to pay for the extensions in the workload of professionals and in the maintenance of health units.

recommendations

It was recommended by the SES that municipalities intensify actions aimed at reducing respiratory syndromes. Vaccination campaigns and the recommendation of the use of a mask by health professionals should be intensified.

Dengue

It was also established that municipalities in a situation of dengue epidemic will receive investments to increase surveillance and prevention actions against the mosquito. Aedes aegyptias well as to buy medicines and materials to strengthen the fight against the disease.

According to Dive/SC (Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance), Santa Catarina has 64 municipalities classified at epidemic level.

It is worth mentioning that the relationship between the number of confirmed cases and the number of inhabitants is considered an epidemic. The WHO (World Health Organization) defines the level of epidemic transmission when the incidence rate is greater than 300 dengue cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

All the measures that health centers and the population must adopt to stop the proliferation of the mosquito, which also transmits other diseases, such as chikungunya, as well as how much each municipality should receive from the decree, can be checked on page 32 of the DOE of friday

the decree

The current emergency situation decree must last for 90 days, starting on June 1st.

“The emergency decree is a legal tool that will provide us with greater agility in dealing with these diseases that arise in this period of seasonality of winter”, says the Secretary of State for Health, Aldo Baptista Neto.