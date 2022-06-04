Sorocaba records 126,353 cases of Covid-19, 122,106 recovered and 3,131 deaths – Agência de Notícias

The Prefecture of Sorocaba, through the Secretary of Health (SES), recorded an increase in the number of recovered from Covid-19 this Friday (3), reaching a total of 122,106. Already, confirmed cases with the disease rose from 125,919 to 126,353 in the city. Confirmed deaths increased by 3,131. The fatality rate in the municipality is 2.5%, below the state rate, which is 3.1%, and above the national rate, which is 2.2%.

Sorocaba received notification of 434 more confirmed cases of Covid-19, 334 recovered and no deaths. Of the total confirmed, seven are hospitalized in ICU and the total number of people in recovery (home isolation) is 1.092.

The city had a drop in the number of people with suspected contamination by the coronavirus who are awaiting results from 340 to 167. Among the suspected cases, there are six hospitalizations in ICU. There are three deaths under investigation. The number of people discarded due to negative disease results increased to 234,395.

Bed occupancy rate

In the daily census of Covid-19 beds this Friday (3), of the hospitals contracted by the Sorocaba City Hall to offer Covid beds, GPACI has an occupation in the six clinical beds. Amhemed Hospital has 15 Covid clinical beds agreed and two are occupied. Among the four ICU beds hired, four are occupied. The Evangelical Hospital has two ICU beds agreed and two are occupied.

In the private network, Hospital Unimed has four adult Covid ICU beds occupied out of the 15 agreed. Of the 20 clinical beds, 12 are occupied. This hospital’s only Covid ICU infant bed is occupied. Samaritan has six Covid clinical beds and one is occupied. Of the three ICU Covid beds agreed, one is occupied. The only Covid ICU bed for children is unoccupied. The Evangelical Hospital has an ICU Covid bed occupied from the 10 beds agreed. Of the 10 Covid clinical beds agreed, five are occupied. Amhemed Hospital has 13 Covid clinical beds agreed and none are occupied. The ICU of the same hospital does not have any occupied beds, out of a total of seven available.

Awareness and fight against Covid-19

The Secretary of Health (SES) reinforces that people need to continue to adopt preventive measures against Covid-19, such as the use of gel alcohol and protective masks in public transport and in medical-hospital environments. Public awareness of these habits is essential.