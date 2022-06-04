Start-up creates deep-sea agriculture: healthier and more sustainable

When we think of agriculture, those large fields of land, sown with plants, under a generous climate come to mind.

Nemo’s Garden forces you to challenge this bucolic image. Instead of fields of land, the seabed. Instead of sun, wind or rain, greenhouses, pressure, not so much natural lighting – but also no pests.

Conceived by Italian Sergio Gamberini, Nemo’s Garden grows vegetables in submerged biospheres off the coast of Italy.

The results are promising: its basil leaves, for example, have the same flavor as “terrestrial” plants, but with a higher concentration of essential oils.

Despite the high investment cost, productivity is higher – and sustainability rates, too.

“Plants benefit from constant temperature and humidity, natural pest protection, and the intensity of a pressurized atmosphere. So they germinate and grow faster and with a higher success rate,” explains Alastair Orchard, vice president of digital entrepreneurship. at Siemens Digital Software.

“In addition, these plants develop higher levels of micronutrients responsible for flavor and health, which helps in more quantity and better quality”, he concludes.

Siemens joined the project in April to create a virtual control system for the biospheres. But the story of “Nemo’s Garden” started way back, in 2012, with a completely crazy inspiration.

What if…?

Gamberini was vacationing with friends on the Italian Riviera, and while taking a dip, for some inexplicable reason, he remembered basil.

Widely used in Italian cuisine, the plant is notoriously “boring” to grow, sensitive to fluctuations in ambient temperature, soil moisture and sunlight. Do you know where all this is more stable? At the bottom of the sea.

To plant the grass underwater, of course, it would not be enough to just dig a few holes and drop the seed. The correct solution would be climate-controlled greenhouses – a technology not so far from the company Gamberini already had, the Ocean Reef Group, dedicated to diving equipment.

Image: Publicity/Nemo’s Garden

In the same year, he already improvised the biosphere, in the city of Nori, and planted his first seedlings. It worked: the vegetables grew.

In 2013, it expanded to two larger rooms, with a volume of 800 liters, made of polyethylene. They were anchored about 6 m deep and filled with air, with an appearance somewhat reminiscent of a jellyfish.

An internal structure allows hydroponic cultivation, that is, without land. The seedlings are placed in a nutrient solution that allows them to grow. Divers regularly check its development.

Despite a strong storm in 2018, which damaged one of the structures, and the interruption of work in 2020 thanks to the pandemic, Nemo’s Garden continues to expand – now with larger structures and other crops, such as lettuce and arugula.

Plant in water to save water

Under the surface of the sea, these plants do not suffer from droughts, frosts or excessive rain, factors that can influence the quality of the product or even destroy entire plantations.

And without the threat of traditional parasites, pesticides are also dispensed with. There is no contamination of soil, air or water.

Speaking of water, biospheres also need fresh water. But only a single dose. Very different from traditional plantations, which, according to the FAO (United Nations Food and Agriculture Agency), monopolize 70% of the world’s freshwater consumption. (The value includes livestock, the main villain in the matter.)

In biospheres, the difference in temperature inside compared to outside creates condensation, and this liquid is captured to circulate through the hydroponics system.

“The structures at Nemo’s Garden are still shallow enough to receive sunlight during the day. This not only eliminates the need for artificial lighting, but also drives the water cycle, which hydrates the plants and promotes gas exchange with the surface of the garden. water”, adds Orchard.

Technological support

Siemens has teamed up with the startup to create “digital twins” of the greenhouses. Thus, it is possible to make accurate computer simulations with different amounts of light, nutrients, or other parameters.

Before, Gamberini and his team did everything on a trial and error basis. Sometimes it took an entire season of the year or the entire planting and harvesting period to discover that new proposals had not given the expected return.

“Simulation speeds up this process because it can evaluate ideas in real time. For example, what will be the result of a change in a material, the curve of a surface, or the layout of the cultivation cells. Or if the grouping of spheres will affect the integrity structure of the garden, what the crop yields will be, or whether the project will erode nearby beaches,” says Orchard.

According to Orchard, the Nemo team has already collected considerable volumes of data from each biosphere, so there are plenty of historical trends to validate predictions made by software.

In addition to helping design change, Nemo’s Garden’s digital twin ends up having other functions.

It is possible, for example, to convert real data from sensors present in the biospheres into virtual sensor data, which makes it possible to more precisely control environmental conditions, anticipate the need for maintenance or even define harvest dates, reducing inspection visits. made by divers.

What does the future hold?

If the idea of ​​growing plants at the bottom of the sea has already proved viable, the question remains: to what extent can this be replicated on a large scale, so that we have true underwater farms?

To answer this question, one must first consider the limitations and opportunities imposed by the Nemo’s Garden format.

“This format is best suited for ‘short’ crops such as herbs and vegetables, or crops that can be trained to grow horizontally. Tropical plants used in drug production that are native to remote jungles also tend to thrive in biospheres,” Orchard lists.

On the other hand, roots such as potatoes, plants that do not adapt to humid or very large environments end up not being suitable for this solution.

At the moment, the project is looking for agricultural partners who have experience in large-scale plantations in order to be able to grow and spread elsewhere on the planet. Among the countries targeted by the initiative are places where there is a shortage of space for agriculture and water for irrigation, such as Singapore, the Caribbean, the Middle East and Southern California.