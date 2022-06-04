summary with all this Thursday’s announcements (2)

Broadcast this Thursday (2), State of Play revealed interesting news and presented trailers for some of the most awaited titles by fans. In addition to having release dates and windows, games like Resident Evil 4 Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, Street Fighter 6 stood out on a full night.

All State of Play news

Resident Evil 4 Remake — March 24, 2023 for PS5

Agent Leon S. Kennedy is back to star in the remake of the acclaimed Resident Evil 4. Developed based on the RE Engine, the game will raise the bar for the next generation of consoles and present a journey of terror in a way never seen before, now with PS VR2 support.

Resident Evil Village VR — 2023 for PS VR2

With 4K and HDR resolution, updated eye tracking, PS5 3D audio and more, Resident Evil Village will be fully compatible with PS VR2. The title will offer an even more immersive experience and will have “amazing graphics”, being available as soon as the headset is released.

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners: Ch. 2 Retribution — 2022 for PS VR and 2023 for PS VR2

The sequel to Saints and Sinners will have new features in all major aspects of gameplay. New weapons, stealth approaches, progressive difficulty in missions and narrative focus are just some of the improvements, in addition to graphical improvements and tracking control.

No Man’s Sky VR — 2023 for PS VR2

Available now for PS VR, No Man’s Sky will come to PS VR2 at launch. According to a trailer shared by Hello Games, the space exploration title will arrive in an enhanced VR version, with optimized graphics and support for new generation headset technologies.

Horizon Call of the Mountain — 2023 for PS VR2

New entry in the Horizon franchise, Call of the Mountain will have a new protagonist and will continue the adventures in the universe dominated by machines. Under the control of a criminal, players must seek their redemption and face many challenges, including climbing, swimming, risky jumping and the mighty Tyrant.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered — August 12, 2022 for PC

After more than 33 million units sold on PlayStation consoles, it’s time for Spider-Man to embark on a new platform. In addition to swinging around buildings and streets with mice and keyboards, PC users will be able to experience Marvel’s Spider-Man with “adjustable rendering settings and ray-traced reflections.”

Stray — July 19, 2022 for PS4 and PS5

Stray, aka “Game of the Cat”, is one of the big bets for 2022. Developed by BlueTwelve Studio, the game will be starring a feline and will place it in a hostile cyber city. Alongside a robot, the kitty will have to explore challenging scenarios and complete objectives to escape the place.

The Callisto Protocol — December 2, 2022 for PS4 and PS5

Developed by the creator of Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol drew attention in its ad for presenting a heavy atmosphere of horror. The title must bet on graphic violence and the incidence of jumpscares to offer a terrifying immersion, rescuing the classic elements of third-person survival horror.

Rollerdrome — August 16, 2022 for PS4 and PS5

Rollerdrome, from the OlliOlli World studio, will bring gun combat and stunts to PS4 and PS5. With stylized graphics, measured violence and slow-motion action, the game will simulate brutal competitive events and focus on a career-style campaign.

Eternights — 2023 for PS4 and PS5

Combining hack ‘n’ slash with visual novel, Eternights is a decision-based action game. Players will take on the role of five protagonists and must save the few survivors of an infected city, as they develop bonds and project loving relationships onto their companions.

Street Fighter 6 — 2023 for PS4 and PS5

Street Fighter 6 will be the beginning of a new era for the Capcom franchise. The game will debut an adventure mode focused on exploration and will allow full control of the game through a custom hub. In addition, its graphics will be more realistic and offer more fluidity, both in combat and in animations.

Tunic — September 27, 2022 for PS4 and PS5

From the devs of Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Tunic is an action-adventure RPG available for Xbox and PC since March 2022. In the title, players assume the role of a fox and explore a variety of scenarios, evolving their skills as they go. who fight and solve puzzles.

Season: A Letter to the Future — 2022 for PS4 and PS5

Season: A Letter to the Future is a narrative adventure with stylized graphics and designed for relaxation. The game shown in State of Play has memorial tones and has a historical progression system, where the more you explore, the more you discover about the past and the mysteries of the world.

Final Fantasy XVI — 2023 for PS5

Final Fantasy XVI, one of the great attractions of State of Play, promises to be an ambitious title. With the proposal to rescue the main RPG elements that consolidated the franchise, the game will be immersed in dynamic combats and will have all the grandeur of summons, now with the possibility of taking the giants to cinematic battles with each other.

What did you think of this edition of State of Play and what are your favorite ads? Leave your answer in the comments.