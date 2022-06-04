Taller heights are related to a higher occurrence of 127 diseases

posted on 06/03/2022 06:00



(credit: MONEY SHARMA)

A person’s height can influence their risk of getting sick, shows a study published in the latest issue of the journal Plos Genetics. The work indicates that there is a link between taller stature and the occurrence of more than 100 health problems, such as skin infections and chronic venous diseases. According to the authors of the article, who are part of the Rocky Mountain Regional Medical Center VA, in the USA, this physical characteristic can be considered a non-modifiable risk factor for a number of common ailments. Thus, health professionals could consider it in the early diagnosis of some complications.

Previous studies have indicated correlations between a person’s height and the likelihood that they will suffer heart disease and even cancer. What is not yet well understood is whether this link has a biological basis or is due to other factors. “The height of an adult is determined, in part, by genes inherited from parents. But environmental factors, such as nutrition, socioeconomic status, and demographic factors — for example, age and sex — also play a role,” the authors of the study detail. article.

The availability of a large biodatabase led the group to assess a “robust amount of genetic data”, in an attempt to decipher how these factors are related. The group analyzed genetic and medical data from more than 250,000 adults, all drawn from the VA Million Veteran Program, which gathers information from American former war fighters.

This data was cross-referenced with a list of 3,290 height-associated genetic variants mapped in a recent genome analysis. Then the team looked for links between DNA-determined height and a range of illnesses. “We analyzed more than a thousand medical conditions and their characteristics in general. As far as we know, the most extensive evaluation on the subject carried out so far examined only 50, making this investigation the largest study of height and diseases carried out to date”, he highlights, in statement, Sridharan Raghavan, one of the authors.

The analyzes showed that risk levels for 127 medical conditions can be linked to a height considered to be tall: 1.76m, on average. Related complications include peripheral neuropathy (caused by damage to nerves in the extremities), skin and bone infections, ulcers in the lower extremities (legs and feet), and chronic venous disease. Researchers have also linked greater stature to conditions such as erectile dysfunction and urinary retention, both of which are associated with neuropathy, as well as complications such as cellulitis, skin abscesses, osteomyelitis, thrombosis, and finger and toe deformities.

The study also confirmed the results of previous studies that indicated a correlation between greater stature and increased vulnerability to atrial fibrillation and varicose veins and a lower risk of coronary heart disease, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. “By using such a broad amount of data, our study yielded a rich catalog of clinical conditions associated with genetically predicted height. In other words, these are conditions for which height may be a risk factor or protective factor, independently of other environmental conditions that can also affect height and health”, emphasizes Raghavan.





Prevention

Based on these findings, the authors argue that it may be useful to consider a person’s height in preventive assessments. “I think our findings are a first step towards a refined assessment of disease risk. Our work is a significant contribution to the field of diagnosis, but more research is needed before the findings can lead to changes in clinical care,” says Raghavan .

According to Salmo Raskin, a pediatrician, geneticist and director of the Genetika Laboratory in Curitiba, the data refer to an area that is poorly understood in genetics — largely due to a lack of research tools. “It’s a very rich study because of the way it was done. The researchers used a large amount of data present in digital medical records and crossed them with DNA information. These are options that we didn’t have in the past”, he explains.

The physician draws attention to a characteristic that must be considered for a possible global use of these data. “I would just point out that the height considered tall by the researchers was determined based on the American population, which has an average height greater than that of Brazilians. Here, this analysis would probably follow another parameter, since we are shorter compared to them. “, it says.

In Raskin’s assessment, the data contribute to advances in an area that is experiencing great growth: precision medicine. “The main objective is that in the future, on a day that seems closer and closer, we will be able to carry out a genetic analysis and consider a series of new factors, such as height, to calculate the risks of a person suffering from a certain disease. information will help to stratify, in an increasingly detailed way, the diagnosis of a health problem”, he bets.