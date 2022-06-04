Tattoo in ‘tororó’: understand the risks of tattooing anus, vulva, penis, eyes and mouth | Health

The tattoo on the “tororó” made by singer Anitta caused controversy after being criticized by a country singer and, indirectly, led to an investigation into the allocation of public funds.

But in addition to the debate it sparked, what are the health risks involved in tattooing the anus, vulva or other delicate parts of the body such as the penis, mouth or eyes?

experts heard by g1 explain that there are some factors for the anus to be considered a risk area for tattoos. One of them is that, being a mucosa, it doesn’t have the same protections as the rest of our skin. This makes it easier to get infections through it.

“Our skin is naturally protected by a cutaneous barrier – which is the presence of keratin, of the epidermis. In this context, we will imagine an area with mucosa – which is the region of the anus, an area that does not have keratin – as well as a glans, for example, the vaginal introitus, which is also a mucosa. All are regions that are more prone to developing infections”, explains dermatologist Emerson Lima, who works in Recife.

Because they are more sensitive areas, if the person has an allergic reaction, for example, the chance that it will become something more serious is even greater, adds the dermatologist.

“People tattoo their skin and can develop contact dermatitis due to the pigment, allergies, a scar, keloids. Imagine that in a region of the anus and vulva. All of this is increased. It is a greater risk, because it is a more sensitive region.” , says Emerson Lima.

Another point mentioned by the dermatologist is the healing. For it to happen, you need to keep the place as clean as possible. And the fact that the anus is the exit site for stool complicates this process.

“For the healing process to happen, the cleaner the environment, the better. Imagine this in the anus region, which is dropping feces on top of the tattoo. In an area that has just been manipulated”, points out Emerson Lima.

In addition, the anus naturally has a high concentration of bacteria, and is considered a “contaminated” region.

Tattoo on vulva and penis

In the case of the vulva, risks also exist and should not be ignored.

“The vulva has its own bacteria colonization that, when it is broken, there are infections. You can have a fungal infection, for example, a vaginal discharge. From the moment you manipulate the vulva – which is a region of skin thin, mucous membrane, will have a greater chance of triggering inflammation than in another region, such as the arm, belly, back, because the skin is thicker, it has a natural protection”, emphasizes Emerson Lima.

Another risk of tattooing the organ is that if the inflammation generated naturally by breaking this barrier is too great, there is a chance that a keloid on the spot, a raised scar – hindering future sexual intercourse, for example.

The penis, as it is a loose tissue, is very likely to swell if it suffers any trauma.

“Any blow to the penis, any sting, inflammation, is accompanied by a lot of swelling, a lot of edema, because it’s a loose tissue, it’s a soft skin – as is the mucosal skin”, explains the dermatologist.

“So, of course, manipulation with a needle and pigment will be accompanied by more swelling, more inflammatory reaction, naturally. And if that person has an increased sensitivity, this will take on even greater proportions. Undoubtedly, pigmenting one genital area is more risky than tattooing another area.“, reinforces Lima.

Like the anus, both the penis and vulva have a higher concentration of sweat-producing apocrine glands. This perspiration also favors the proliferation of bacteria.

“No wonder it’s a region where the smell is different from the rest of the body – it’s more likely to have an odor coming from that region. And what is the odor? It’s nothing more than the proliferation of bacteria; sweat doesn’t smells”, recalls the doctor.

There are some risks attached to tattooing the “white part” (as the conjunctiva is called) of the eye. This type of tattoo is the one that is usually done in studios, with tattooists, for aesthetic purposes – there are eye tattoos done for health reasons, but these are done by doctors, in the office.

One of them is the potential danger of the paint used being toxic, point out experts consulted by the g1.

“It needs to be a medical grade ink approved by Anvisa. [Do contrário] you are putting something inside your body that is not approved by anyone”, points out ophthalmologist Paulo Schor, director of innovation and professor at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp).

“Black or colored, it doesn’t matter – it’s much more the degree of purity and quality of this paint. If it has toxic elements, for example, phenol, some chemical product that is toxic, it will cause inflammation”, points out the doctor.

Ophthalmologist Emerson Castro, who works in São Paulo, reinforces the points and points out that, to tattoo any surface, it is necessary to make micro-perforations so that the ink can enter.

“The eye is very sensitive to chemicals. When you pierce, when you make micro-perforations, you expose the eye to infection, to chemical damage from the paint. You break that protective barrier of the eye – and it’s easier for microorganisms to get into the layers internal”, he observes.

Schor adds that if the ink is infected, for example, there could be a eye infection.

“And the infection is the proliferation of microorganisms in the eye region, which is a very sensitive region – any scar affects vision”, he recalls.

Castro reports precisely the case of a patient who had a tattoo on his eye and suffered endophthalmitis, an infection inside the eye. He ended up losing his sight.

“It’s like a postoperative period. How is it unregulated, do they use eye drops postoperatively? What kind of eye drops? Is the tattoo artist authorized to prescribe eye drops? It’s all illegal. It’s immoral, even. an unnecessary risk”, says the doctor.

The mouth, as well as the vulva, the anus and the penis, is also a region of mucosa – and with great proliferation of bacteria. Therefore, tattooing the region also presents risks.

“It is a cavity heavily colonized by bacteria. It is a highly contaminated region – food enters, these foods degrade in the oral cavity, food residue remains, this residue favors the proliferation of bacteria. It is a medium heavily colonized by bacteria. Imagine manipulating a needle and the pigment inside such a medium – you will be inoculating bacteria inside the skin”, points out Lima.