The Callisto Protocol is available for pre-sale on the PS Store

After a terrifying trailer at last Thursday’s State of Play (02), developer Striking Distance Studios made The Callisto Protocol available for pre-order on PlayStation Store, with prices ranging up to BRL 449.50.

The new bet by the creators of Dead Space has two versions on the Sony platform: the Day One Edition (base) and the Digital Deluxe Edition — with different prices for PS4 and PS5, that is, no free upgrade from one generation to another. Check it out below:

More details about the robust version of The Callisto Protocol have yet to be revealed — so it’s not possible to know what content comes with the package. However, by pre-ordering any edition, players will receive the following items:

Retro Prisoner Outfit and Weapon Camouflage;

Smuggling Pack (PlayStation exclusive);

Season pass.

The game will be released in December 2 for PS4 and PS5. stay tuned on MyPS for any updates on Digital Deluxe content!

Learn more about the plot of The Callisto Protocol

Check below for more information about the plot of The Callisto Protocol (via PS Store):

With a third-person narrative, the survival horror game is set 300 years in the future. The player assumes the role of Jacob Lee, who, by fate, is thrown into the Black Iron Prison, a maximum security penitentiary located on Callisto, the moon of Jupiter. Chaos ensues as the prisoners transform into monstrous creatures. To survive, Jacob must escape from the Black Iron Prison, eliminating any obstacles. Along the way, he will discover the dark and disturbing secrets hidden beneath Callisto’s surface.

Looking forward to it? Comment your expectations below!