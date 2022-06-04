This Tuesday’s SUS chat (31) discusses what is already known about monkeypox

May 30, 2022 – 5:21 pm

Daniel Araújo – Ascom ESP/CE





In a context where cases of covid-19 are still registered in several world territories, the arrival of a new disease, called monkeypox (monkey smallpox), raises an alert for its spread in non-endemic continents, such as Europe, North America and South America.

Considered a zoonosis, the disease – transmitted from animals to humans – currently has more than 400 suspected or confirmed cases in about 20 countries. Although Brazil and Ceará have not registered, so far, any official case of the disease, the Brazilian government is monitoring the situation in the world and in the national territory.

But what are the specifics of this type of smallpox? How to identify symptoms, risks and forms of contagion? How to know your history? These and other questions will be the subject of the SUS chat of this Tuesday (31).

The live will be broadcast by profile on instagram from the Paulo Marcelo Martins Rodrigues School of Public Health (ESP/CE), linked to the Ceará Health Department (Sesa), from 7:30 pm. Participating in the virtual debate are the infectious disease doctor at the São José Hospital for Infectious Diseases (HSJ), Christianne Takeda; and the coordinator of Epidemiological Surveillance and Health Prevention at Sesa, Vilani Matos.

still in this On this Friday (30), Sesa received a notification of a suspected case from monkeypox in a resident of Fortaleza. According to the agency, all measures of home isolation are in progress, in addition to the search for contacts and the collection of material for exams.

On the last On Friday (27), the state ministry, through the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of Ceará (Cievs), issued a note on the monkeypox. In the document, there is a warning to reinforce surveillance and monitoring measures for suspected cases with immediate notification; as well as the prompt and effective dissemination of guidelines for responding to the public health event.

A disease that resembles smallpox – eradicated in 1980 -, the monkeypox (monkey pox), occurs mainly in Central and West Africa. Cases are often found near rainforests where there are animals that carry the virus.

Evidence of monkeypox virus infection was also found in squirrels and other rodents. Transmission to humans can occur through contact with an infected animal or human, mainly through respiratory droplets.

Monkeypox: What do we know about monkeypox?

When: Tuesday (31) at 7:30 pm

