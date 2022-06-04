Toffoli gives the Bolsonaro government 5 days to express its opinion on a 15.5% increase in health plans

Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Federal Supreme Court, established a period of five days for the government of Jair Bolsonaro to express its opinion, through the Attorney General’s Office, on the decision of the National Supplementary Health Agency to validate a readjustment of 15, 5% on individual and family health plans.

As part of an action filed by the Sustainability Network, Toffoli also set the same deadline for the Public Prosecutor’s Office to respond.

The increase, approved by the ANS last week, is the largest in the historical series, which began in 2000. When calling the STF, the Network stated that it considered the readjustment policy ‘abusive’ and ‘unrelated to the perception of retraction of economic capacity’ of the population , exacerbated by the pandemic. He also criticized the fact that the announcement had the approval of President Jair Bolsonaro.

“Until when will Brazilians have to put up with the huge weight of this specific health inflation?”, asks the party in the action. “In a scenario where the average income of the population is decreasing, soon, all Brazilians will need to work just to pay for health plans, or, more likely, they will abandon private health protection, further overloading the, unfortunately, already staggering SUS.”

Toffoli’s decision was signed on Thursday 2nd and published on Friday 3rd.