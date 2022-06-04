TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in May 2022 on TudoCelular

We have reached the end of another month of 2022, and as is traditional here at TudoCelular, you can check which smartphones were most sought after by the site’s readers, over the 31 days of May.

Unlike what we saw in April, when Samsung dominated the ranking, Xiaomi this time went ahead with more models in the TOP 10. In addition to the two, Motorola was also represented on the list, with a cell phone. Highlight for the Redmi Note 11, which arrived in Brazil in April and managed to remain at the top of the list for another consecutive month.