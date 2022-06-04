TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in May 2022 on TudoCelular

We have reached the end of another month of 2022, and as is traditional here at TudoCelular, you can check which smartphones were most sought after by the site’s readers, over the 31 days of May.
Unlike what we saw in April, when Samsung dominated the ranking, Xiaomi this time went ahead with more models in the TOP 10. In addition to the two, Motorola was also represented on the list, with a cell phone. Highlight for the Redmi Note 11, which arrived in Brazil in April and managed to remain at the top of the list for another consecutive month.
Staying on top of the ranking is important to understand which are the devices that most arouse consumer interest at the moment. Thus, the Internet user will be able to find out which devices are currently most popular.
It is worth emphasizing that the list addresses research carried out by TudoCelular readers themselves. The numbers are collected by our database, therefore, they do not reflect any personal preference of the site or its members.
You can check below the TOP 10 of the most searched cell phones in May 2022. Also take the opportunity to say what you think of the list in the space below the text.
10. Redmi Note 10S
9. POCO X4 Pro 5G
8. Motorola Moto G60
7. Samsung Galaxy A32
6. Motorola Moto G22
5. POCO F3
4. POCO X3 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
2. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
1. Redmi Note 11
(Updated on June 04, 2022 at 08:32)