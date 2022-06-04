Untitled Document | adrenaline

…..

Since 2036 humanity has been fighting monsters from the Upside Down. Cassiano Presoto is part of the resistance military engineers group and has a hobby of reviewing Adrenaline videos to remember the quieter years before the war, where he worked until a co-worker mysteriously disappeared in 2022.

A live from Tony Haw’s Pro Skater 1+2 appears out of nowhere on the channel. Cassiano watches and sees a younger version of himself presenting a video with instructions on how to find a body wearing an Adrenaline t-shirt, take the schematics he carries, and produce ultra-advanced technology, with weapons and time travel. The live also talked about how to build the Intel 8086, to guide the creation of personal computing in the 70’s, and also how to form a lan house called Adrenaline.

With the schemes Cassiano manages to build the weapons to end the invasion of the inverted world. But the schemes also indicate that he is the creator himself, and for these schemes to arrive in the right place at the right time, he needs to ensure they are in the hands of the unknown who will die in 2038 wearing an Adrena shirt.

As humanity continues its struggle with renewed weapons, Presoto realizes that he must ensure that this cycle repeats itself. His only name is in every step of the events, so it seems that only he can keep the flow of time. But there’s a problem: he also takes care of his 8-year-old son, Jonas, alone, and decides to take him along. Couldn’t leave him alone in a world at war, and travels with him to 2000.

Year 2000 —————————————–

Cassiano arrives in 2000 with the aim of preparing everything. He needs to ensure the existence of Adrenaline and align events. He meets design students Jacson Boeing and Fabio Feyh and does everything he can to direct them to create the Lan House.

In the midst of this mission, he realizes how much better the 2000s are to live than 2038 and the war, and he makes the hard decision to abandon his son Jonas in 2000 and travel back in time.

Year 2018 ——————————————

Cassian begins to feel the effects of time travel, and needs help. There are only references to himself in the plan, so he realizes that he will need to recruit himself to help with the sequel, after all he is already on Adrenaline at that time, and remembers being a younger version of himself in the live he saw in 2038.

He also investigates the fate of his son Jonas, and discovers that he was adopted and given the name Diego, and also works at Adrenaline. Even shocked by this information, he knows there is no turning back and the cycle needs to be closed. Diego needs to travel through time and die, as he is the body with the information. So Jonas/Diego has birth in 2030 and death in 2038.

Future Cassian hands over to 2018 Cassian the entire schematic of the time machine and weapons, and gives clear instructions on how events should proceed. Cassiano from 2018 gets all the information, and needs to make Tony Hawks’ live happen in 1969 and 2038 at the same time. He also receives the information he needs to ensure that Diego has access to the time machine in 2022, needs to successfully make the trip to 2015, go back to 2022 and then decide to go to 2038. Cassiano stays in the tunnel to do the live and make sure these moves happen and Diego doesn’t get lost in the tunnel.

Casino of the future goes to 2022 for the last leg of the plan. extremely weakened by successive voyages. Once the 2018 Cassiano goes live in 2022, he gives just enough time for the message to reach Intel in 1969 and himself in 2038, and then hacks the channel so that no one but the right people get the information. . Cassiano dies in 2022 at age 50. 2022 Cassian returns to his natural timeline, but first erases his memory of all recent events. All to get on with normal life and be ready to restart the cycle and save humanity from the Upside Down in 2038.

But I refuse to end up like this