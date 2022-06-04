Vaccination effort against Flu, Measles and Covid will be held tomorrow in Patos de Minas

The Municipal Health Department will hold a large vaccination effort in Patos de Minas this Saturday (04). Vaccines will be made available against Influenza, against Covid-19 and also against Measles. In Minas Gerais, vaccination rates are lower than expected by health authorities.

The vaccination task force will be held at Unipam’s Gymnasium II, with entry through Diacuí Street. Gates will open at 8 am and close at 3 pm.

Flu’s vacine



The Influenza vaccine will be available to priority groups, such as the elderly, teachers, children from six months to under 5 years of age, truck drivers, people with comorbidity/permanent disability.

Measles vaccine



Measles vaccine will be made available to health workers and children aged six months to under 5 years.

Vaccine against Covid-19



The Covid-19 vaccine will be made available to all people entitled to the first, second and third dose.

– first and second dose: from 5 years old (the availability of Pfizer children for second dose is 50 units)

– third dose: from 12 years old

– fourth dose: from 60 years

It is important to bring a personal document and vaccination card. People included in special vaccination groups must also carry a document proving this condition.