Video Card HOW MANY YEARS LASTS? Should I SPEND MORE?

Let’s test how time passes and what value is worth investing!

Here at Adrenaline we run a lot of tests to help people buy hardware, but sometimes our users overestimate our ability and ask us to predict the future. These are questions like “Does this X card hold three years? ” or “If I spend on this Y, can I play everything on Ultra up to the next generation of consoles?” that we are not able to answer, because, unfortunately, we still don’t have a futurologist on duty.

However, at the same time, we have a very large collection of older cards and also testing knowledge. If we can’t predict the future, at least we can try to map the past. As often the key phrase is “video card for six years“, let’s work with that figure and see how that period of time passed for a set of graphics cards, both AMD and Nvidia, from multiple price points, running a few representative games each year to see how they fare to date. So, off to 2015!

The boards tested

We will use four video cards from each brand, using the launch price as a reference and seeking to align direct competitors. The guinea pigs that will launch us for 2015 are:

$649 – top of the line

AMD Radeon R9 Fury X – Released June 2015 – Review

Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti – Released June 2015 – Review

$329 – high end

AMD Radeon R9 390 – Released June 2015 – Review

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 – Released September 2014 – Review

$199 – Intermediate

AMD Radeon R9 380 – Released June 2015 – Review

Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB – Released January 2015 – Review

$149 – entry

AMD Radeon R7 370 – Released June 2015 – Review

Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 – Released Aug 2015 – Review

The graphics in this article will be a little different than what we normally do. Instead of all hardware being in the same graphical configuration, we are adjusting all of them looking for a rate of 60fps. With colors we will facilitate the visualization of these variations, with the blue colors to indicate the ultra, green configuration in the high, the medium in the yellow color and the low in the red color. Purple indicates that the card simply failed to complete the test.

2015

– Continues after advertising –

2016

2017

– Continues after advertising –

2018

2019

2020

2021

Conclusion

Spending more on your card will, yeah, buy you more time

A few things become evident when we look at the progression of the tests. The first is that, yes, spending more on a graphics card will not only give you higher quality graphics right away, but it will also make it viable to play at better settings over the years. The top-of-the-line cards only need the midrange adjustment from the fourth year onwards, something quite packed by the new generation of consoles in 2020. Another set that did well were the chigh-end ones – the Radeon R9 390 and GTX 970 were more than 2/3 of the time running games in high or ultra quality.

In the entry and intermediate segment the situation is more complicated. The GTX 950 and R7 370 ran most tests with difficulty and even reached the level of unplayable even with graphics quality and very low resolution. The intermediaries, on the other hand, spent half the time in medium or superior quality, but began to suffer a lot from the third year onwards, needing to increasingly use the medium or low graphic pre-set. This is very evident in the chart below, in which we have aggregated the settings used on each card over the 13 games tested:

Looking at this graph, perhaps the conclusion is: I’ll spend as much as I can to get six years of gameplay in any game. But we think that one last piece of information is missing. As we’ve shown many graphs so far, here’s one last one. Below is the official launch price of these products, in dollars:

When we look at the cost curve, high-end models usually show a giant leap over a high-end product – much bigger than an entry-to-midrange card or mid-range to high-end card. Analyzing the two graphics together, the segment of the GeForce GTX 970 and Radeon R9 390 seem to be the best long-term strategies, maintaining almost 2/3 the performance for FullHD/Ultra and costing much less than the high-end ones.

It’s good to remember that we use heavy games as a reference, including high-demand releases. A GTX 960 or an R9 380 can more easily handle launching competitive games, for example, which demand less graphics performance. Another factor to consider is the devaluation of a high-end card.

Balancing price and durability makes mid-range/high-end cards the most interesting

If all the data and trends are maintained in the future, something that is beyond our reach to know if it will happen, always good to remember, today the models with these characteristics are cards like the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti up to an RTX 3070 Ti by Nvidia and the Radeon RX 6700 XT and 6800 by AMD. Or, at least, they would be in a world with normal prices, closer to what manufacturers suggest. Unfortunately, it will be up to the consumer to research the values ​​and the price evolution curve to find the “sweet spot” in this balance between how much he will spend and how long he will be able to play at a good level of quality.