WhatsApp audio can only be listened to once

Understand how the WhatsApp update will work, which will allow you to listen to audios only once. Application has tested several new tools for the audios.

As always, WhatsApp has decided to test new updates on its platform. This time, the novelty is the audio message that self-destructs after being heard. In other words, the company plans to allow users to send audio that can only be heard once.

For now, only the desktop version of the app has received the update in its beta phase. That is, only testing users have access to the feature. Soon, the platform should release the modification also for Android and iOS devices.

It is worth remembering that recently WhatsApp made single-view messages official. It is possible to send photos, videos and texts that are erased after they have been viewed.

How does single view sending work on WhatsApp?

There are a few things you need to know before understanding how this messaging option works.

WhatsApp will alert you when other people see your photo or video. This occurs even if read receipts are turned off. WhatsApp will show a message once the media is clicked by the recipient. Deleting the file makes it difficult, but does not completely prevent it from being saved by the target contact. It is possible to take a screenshot of a photo on WhatsApp or even download the media quickly. Photo data can be accessed if the photo is saved. So you can see the time, date, etc. If the file is sent in groups, blocked contacts will be able to see it. This is already the case with conventionally forwarded media. So be careful. Even those who do not currently have the feature active can view the image or video.

Single view mode on WhatsApp

Now that the guidelines have been passed, follow the step by step to activate the single view feature: