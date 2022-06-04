WhatsApp trick? See how to hide your name in the app

O Whatsapp is a platform widely used by Brazilians to exchange messages. But many citizens would like more privacy as they use the app quite often. Given this, it is possible to apply some tricks and hide the username, for example.

Once the username is hidden, the messenger area used for identification is empty. However, it is not possible to make the name invisible directly, so it is necessary to follow the tips below.

Learn how to hide your name on WhatsApp

To not be identified by any contact, just use a special unicode character. See how to do it below:

Copy the character that is between the quotes: ” “;

Access WhatsApp and click on “Settings”;

Tap on the name field and delete everything;

Select the “Paste” option;

Confirm the change.

However, after this operation no friend, family member or stranger will be able to see your name on the Whatsapp. The same trick is also often used to hide the “Note” field in the app.

WhatsApp with option to edit messages

Currently, users of Whatsapp may delete messages sent by mistake, but this leaves a record for the accounts present in the conversations. The idea now is that messages already sent can be edited by the user.

In the midst of messaging applications, the measure is not new, since the feature is already present in Telegram, one of the main competitors. In addition, the functionality is already present in corporate communication applications, such as Microsoft Teams and Slack.

Also according to information from WABetaInfo, it is already possible to check the option available in images obtained in a development version of the application for the Android operating system.

In addition, it is important to note that the feature is still in the testing phase and, because of this, there are no details on when the edit button may reach users.