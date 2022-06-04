WHO urges people to reduce number of sexual partners

The World Health Organization (WHO) called for urgent measures to the population of Europe to reduce the contagion by monkeypox. Among them, the reduction in the number of sexual partners.

According to Dr Hans Kludge, WHO’s regional director for Europe, the outbreak is being transmitted mainly through sexual activity, mainly involving men who have sex with men.

Credit: Reproduction/CDCWHO urges people to reduce number of sexual partners

“Many, but not all, cases report fleeting and/or multiple sexual partners, sometimes associated with large events or parties,” Kludge explained in the note.

He also said that although the cases have been concentrated in men who have sex with men, nothing prevents it from spreading to other groups, regardless of sex, orientation or sexual activity, which is why it is so important to raise awareness about the disease.

“Gay and bisexual communities have high awareness and quick health care seeking behavior when it comes to their own sexual health and that of their communities. In fact, we should applaud them for their early introduction to health services,” she says.

According to him, it is important to involve groups and community leaders, as well as civil society organizations, to share information on how people can reduce the risk of exposure.

“They should know what to do if they think they may have been exposed to the disease or have symptoms,” he says.

Monkey pox transmission

The doctor also said that it is not yet known whether the monkeypox virus can also be transmitted from one person to another through semen or vaginal fluids.

Despite not having this confirmation, the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) has updated its guidance asking people to use condoms during sex for eight weeks after the virus has cleared.

Credit: Reproduction/CDCTransmission occurs from close physical contact

What is certain is that the virus is transmitted by direct contact with fluids such as blood, pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person. All of this can occur naturally during sexual intercourse.

“We know that most people who get smallpox will have a mild, self-limiting but unpleasant and potentially painful illness that can last for several weeks. We do not yet know what the health impact will be on individuals who may have severe outcomes from monkeypox, particularly young children, pregnant women and immunocompromised people,” explains Kludge.

Kluge stressed that the virus “will not require the same extensive population measures” as the Covid pandemic, but said “significant and urgent” action is needed to prevent more cases.

Monkey smallpox in the world

To date, 606 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with 130 more suspected since the first infection in early May.

At least 70% of suspected or confirmed cases are in Europe, concentrated in the UK.

Symptoms of Monkey Smallpox

Symptoms include: